Gachagua’s rising profile dilemma for Ruto and rivals

Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to revenge his impeachment last October by campaigning to deny President William Ruto a second term come the next elections in 2027.

Gachagua, who served in the second-highest public office for slightly over two years, has accused Ruto of having orchestrated his ouster by Parliament.

Since his impeachment, he has emerged as a political gadfly for Ruto, criticising government policies and linking the President and senior administration figures to alleged corruption scandals.

The former Deputy President’s personal attacks against the President have not been limited to domestic affairs. During a TV interview on April 7, he sensationally claimed that Ruto was involved in shady dealings with Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (popularly known as Hemedti), the leader of Sudan’s paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Gachagua himself held a meeting with Hemedti in January 2023 during the latter’s visit to Kenya as deputy leader of Sudan’s transitional Sovereign Council.

The rivalry between Kenya’s estranged political allies is expected to escalate next month when Gachagua will unveil a new political party, marking his formal exit from the President’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

It is not clear whether the former Deputy President will take over and rebrand one of the existing political parties like they did with the UDA in 2022 or register a new one.

Whatever form it takes, the launch of the Gachagua-led party is likely to trigger mass defections from UDA in the populous Mount Kenya region where anti-Ruto sentiment has grown significantly since his impeachment.

Mount Kenya bloc, made up of about 10 counties predominantly inhabited by members of Gachagua’s ethnic community, is the country’s single-largest voting bloc and accounted for more than 40 percent of the votes Dr Ruto garnered in the 2022 election.

It has backed the winner of the presidential election in the last six polls.

Gachagua’s rising profile there is, however, not only a problem for the President and his governing Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

Opposition figures who are trying to forge a united front against Ruto in the next election will certainly be watching his moves as well.

Although his impeachment renders him ineligible to run in the next two elections, Gachagua retains hope that the courts might overturn his removal from office and hand him a political lifeline.

A petition challenging his impeachment is at the Court of Appeal.

He has on a number of occasions also alluded to a window in the leadership and integrity law which allows persons with active cases before the courts to contest in elections until all legal avenues have been exhausted.

A court victory for Gachagua would upset the plans to pick a single opposition candidate to face Dr Ruto from among the politicians who have expressed their interest in the Presidency, especially if he decides to run.

Political analysts have drawn parallels to the situation in 1992 when similar euphoric support for Kenneth Matiba, a former minister in the administration of Daniel arap Moi, in parts of Mount Kenya region prompted him to vie for the Presidency.

Matiba’s decision was widely linked to the break-up of the opposition, handing Moi a slim victory in the first election after the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in Kenya.

If Gachagua doesn’t run, he could still find himself competing for the kingmaker role with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Both Gachagua and Kenyatta hail from Mount Kenya, but they fell out in the run-up to the last election in which they campaigned for rival candidates.

Although Gachagua has yet to name his preferred candidate in the event that he won’t be in the race, Kenyatta is believed to be backing Fred Matiang’i, who served as Interior minister in his administration.

Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has publicly endorsed Matiang’i, with a number of senior officials at the airport to welcome him on his return from the US.