Former President Kagame designer arrested on drug charges

The Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) has arrested Moses Turahirwa, founder of the famed fashion house, Moshions, over allegations of drug use.

RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira told local media that the arrest came after tests conducted by Rwanda Forensic Institute (RFI) positively confirmed drugs in Turahirwa's system.

“It is true that Moses Turahirwa was arrested and is being investigated for drug use, as confirmed by the results of tests conducted and analysed by experts from RFI,” Murangira told Igihe.

This came 11 days after the fashion icon, who at one point designed clothes for President Paul Kagame and his family, released a statement on social media, blaming the government for unjustly imprisoning his father.

The father, Nsabimana Anicet, a retired pastor in a pentecostal church in Nyamasheke district, was imprisoned for four months in 1999, in connection to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, but it turned out that he had been wrongly accused and he was released.

Turahirwa says he even hid and saved a certain Tutsi man who was hunted to be killed during the genocide.

The authorities did not comment on his controversial social media posts.

In 2023, Turahirwa was arrested on drug-related charges, and spent months in jail, before being released on provisional bail by the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court.

Turahirwa, whose name means “we get lucky” in Kinyarwanda, founded the Moshions brand in 2014, and has dressed numerous celebrities and politicians, as the brand grew.