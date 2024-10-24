Ethiopia sees tourism potential in old African Union hall

Ethiopia sees a renovated old building that housed the African Union's predecessor organisation as a future source of tourism revenue and inspiration for reforming the continent's politics.

This week, after several years of renovation, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) officially opened the 1960s building to the public in Addis Ababa as a showcase of Africa's history and the journey of Pan-Africanism.

The Ethiopian government said Africa should learn from it, but also see it as a symbol of self-reliance. Addis Ababa sees its historical components, as well as the new space for meetings, as a new addition to tap into tourism and help the sector recover from Covid-19 and the civil war that followed.

“If walls and corridors could speak, they would echo tales of a historic past filled with many continental victories and troubles,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told an audience in Addis Ababa on Monday, referring to the numerous meetings of African leaders that the building hosted when it was the main office of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

A mural in the renovated Africa Hall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo credit: Courtesy | UN Economic Commisssion for Africa

It was here that the Charter of the OAU was written after then-Emperor Haile Selassie II of Ethiopia donated the completed building to the continental body in 1961.

“Africa Hall is more than just a physical space. It stands as a symbol of the African voice, reminding us of the need to reform, to be strong and unwavering on the international stage, advocating for our interests.” It reminds us of the need to reform our collective action and responsibility, Dr Abiy Ahmed added.

The new structure with its surrounding public space occupies about 3,100 square metres and was due to be completed by 2020, having been planned for renovation from 2015 as part of the wider Addis Ababa face-lift programme. At the time, officials said it would cost $57 million in a reconstruction led by an Italian firm working with local contractors and an Emirati firm to redesign the old structure and its surrounding landscape to include a new area for visitors.

Ethiopian artist Maître Afework Tekle designed the lobby area of the Hall with artwork that tells the story of Africa’s struggle for independence as well as the challenges after independence. The exhibition area includes names in the ‘Hall of Fame’ of pan-Africanism, including Haile Selassie and 26 other African leaders who helped form the OAU.

A painting in the renovated Africa Hall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo credit: Courtesy | UN Economic Commisssion for Africa

At the launch, some in the audience were family members of leaders and guests who were present in 1961. Among them were Raila Odinga, Kenya's former prime minister, and his siblings, Oburu Oginga and Rosemary Odinga.

Their father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, was Kenya's First Vice President and was present at the launch of the Charter as a representative of the Liberation Movements in Non-Independent Territories. Kenya would become independent in 1963.

Also present were Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie and Prince Be'ede Mariam Mekonnen of Ethiopia, grandchildren of Emperor Haile Selassie, and Mr Amde Akalework, nephew of the then-Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Mr. Tsehafi Tezaz Aklilou Habte-Wold. Former Chadian leader François Tombalbaye was represented by his nephew, Mr Beadrone Ngarbaye Tombalbaye.

This is not just history, said Clever Gatete, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the ECA. It is also a business idea.

“Today, our continent faces a myriad of challenges ranging from limited access to financing, high debt levels, and unmanageable climate crises. Now, more than ever, it makes sound economic sense to invest in sectors like tourism that harness our history, culture and heritage, to mobilise resources for national and continental development,” he said on Monday.

Dr Gatete says some countries around the world have used symbols of history to attract tourists, citing China’s Great Wall, America’s Statue of Liberty, France’s Eiffel Tower and India’s Taj Mahal, as “examples of how history and culture can draw millions of visitors annually, and also contribute to shared prosperity.”

“And Africa, too, with over 130 World Heritage Sites, has her rich history waiting to be shared with the world. Given Ethiopia’s Pan-African legacy and rich history, a renovated Africa Hall is an important investment that positions the country for greater tourism growth, while celebrating Africa’s collective history and future.”

A section of the renovated Africa Hall in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo credit: Courtesy | UN Economic Commisssion for Africa

Tourism is one of Ethiopia’s main sources of forex, earning about $4.8 billion from 1.4 international tourists in 2019. But Covid-19 hit it hard. At the height of the pandemic, arrivals fell by 84 percent to 228,200, according to ECA. In November of that year, a civil war also broke out in the Tigray region, forcing travel to crucial historical sites in the region to be halted.

Officials now see the recent thaw in the security situation in Tigray as well as the general resumption of travel as a good sign that tourism numbers could rise again. However, Ethiopia is still facing some violence from various parts of the country, which is why the Hall may plug some numbers as people visit the city.

Originally unveiled in 1961 by the late Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, the Hall served as a place where African leaders could deliberate on pressing issues including independence, freedom, development, and a better future for the continent.

But now the continent faces the challenge of maintaining peace and developing to provide basic services to a growing population.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the renovated building symbolises renewed hope and unity for Africa, bridging Africa's past and future.

“Our global institutions were built at a time when most of Africa was under colonial rule. But unlike this Hall with its 21st century innovations, many of these global institutions are stuck in those times, unable to respond to the aspirations and rights of the African people.