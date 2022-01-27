Elephant kills Saudi traveller in Uganda's Murchison park

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

A Saudi Arabian man was killed on Tuesday by an elephant in Uganda’s Murchison Falls National Park.

Ayman Sayed Elshahany was, together with his three colleagues, travelling from Masindi through the park to Arua when the incident happened.

According to a statement by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), Mr Elshahany and his colleagues stopped along the way and he got out of the car. An elephant charged at him, killing him instantly.

UWA Communications Manager Bashir Hangi said the matter was reported to Pakwach police and investigations had begun.

Mr Hangi also noted that the authority was reviewing its safety protocols to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

“We are saddened by this incident and we convey our deepest sympathies to the deceased’s family and friends. We will work closely with the police to ensure that this matter is investigated fully,” Mr Hangi said in the statement.

"The safety of people in our protected areas remains paramount to us. We, therefore, appeal to the public, especially those transiting through the protected areas, to take precaution and avoid putting themselves in harm’s way.”