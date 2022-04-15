East and central Africa lead in partner violence

By PAULINE KAIRU More by this Author

More than four in every 10 women in eastern and central Africa are battered by intimate partners, new research says. Women in sub-Saharan African countries were generally the worst off globally.

Over their lifetime, at least 44 percent of the women in central Africa and 38 percent in eastern Africa among ever-married or ever-partnered women aged 15 to 49 years will have been physically or sexually abused by their intimate partners.

The DR Congo leads with 47 percent, then Uganda at 45 percent, followed by South Sudan (41 percent), Burundi (40 percent), Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda (38 percent) and Ethiopia at 37 percent.

Some 27 percent of women experience domestic violence before age 50 globally, according to a worldwide analysis led by researchers from McGill University and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

High-income countries reported lower rates of domestic violence. The prevalence among women aged 15 to 49 was highest in Africa, South Asia, and parts of South America. The regions with the lowest estimated domestic violence against women were central Asia and central Europe.

Violence prevalence

“Intimate partner violence against women — which includes physical and sexual violence by husbands, boyfriends, and other partners — is highly prevalent globally,” said Mathieu Maheu-Giroux from McGill University.

Scientists say violence against women is a global public health problem with negative effects on the physical and mental health of women and their children, including injuries, depression, anxiety, unwanted pregnancies, and sexually transmitted infections, and can lead to death. It is estimated that 38 percent to 50 percent of the women who are battered are killed by intimate partners globally.

WHO said governments are not on track to meet global targets to eliminate violence against women and girls. “While the numbers are alarming the true scale of violence is likely even higher,” researchers say. They added that “the studies were based on self-reported experiences. Given the stigmatised nature of the issue, women can be hesitant to report their experiences.”

Globally, the problem is likely to have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers say. There’s an urgent need to strengthen the public health response to intimate partner violence.