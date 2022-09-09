Raila Odinga's ally DRC President Tshisekedi finally congratulates William Ruto

By PARTICK ILUNGA More by this Author

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi finally congratulated William Ruto as President-elect, more than two weeks after his East African Community counterparts applauded the new Kenyan leader.

But while Tshisekedi may have been waiting for the Supreme Court to decide whether Ruto’s victory would stand, as announced on August 15, he merely issued a statement saying he would work with whoever Kenyans choose once “competent authorities” in Kenya finalise the electoral process.

In his message, the Congolese leader said, “I congratulate HE William Ruto confirmed this Monday, September 05, by the Supreme Court of Kenya as the new President of the Republic of Kenya.

“I salute the democratic maturity of the Kenyan people and assure my counterpart of my availability to work together to promote sustainable development, peace and prosperity in the East African Community.”

Raila friendship

Tshisekedi may have hoped that his ally Raila Odinga would win the seat. The two go back many years, and Odinga was instrumental in Tshisekedi’s campaign strategy that surprised many when he won the presidency in December 2019 despite being a rank outsider to then frontrunners Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary and Martin Fayulu.

Mr Odinga had been fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the outgoing Kenyan leader, who has been instrumental in pushing for a regional solution to the conflict in DRC.

The EAC agreed to deploy a regional force to DRC, and Kenya pledged to send troops. It is unclear what policies Ruto will pursue, given he was more allied to Tshisekedi’s predecessor Joseph Kabila.

Earlier this year, Dr Ruto angered Congolese after he said Kenyans could sell milk to the country whose people wear high-waist trousers and don’t keep cows. It took an apology from Kenya’s Ambassador to Kinshasa, George Masafu, to calm an agitated public.

Since September 2021, Nairobi has been pursuing more business ties with DRC. It launched direct flights to Goma with Jambojet, the budget carrier, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways.

Kenyan banks, KCB and Equity, have also set up in DR Congo.