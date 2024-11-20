DRC investigates vandalism of Patrice Lumumba mausoleum

Congolese authorities say they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the vandalism of the mausoleum housing the remains of former Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba.

The windows of the mausoleum in Kinshasa were smashed and the coffin containing the tooth of Congo's first prime minister was removed and left partially open on the ground.

The incident took the authorities by surprise because the mausoleum is in a compound where there is a police station.

“The reported incident triggered immediate intervention by the relevant authorities, including the National Police, the National Intelligence Agency and the Republican Guard, (presidential unit),” the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage said.

An investigation has been launched to identify the perpetrators “under the seal of confidentiality, by order of the Attorney General.”

DRC officials have not said whether the tooth was removed from the coffin. But according to Amory Lumumba, grandson of the former Congolese leader, it was not stolen.

“The mausoleum dedicated to the independence hero was broken into, the glass smashed, and the coffin thrown to the ground under conditions yet to be elucidated. Fortunately, our grandfather's remains were secured,” Amory Lumumba said. In his press release, Lumumba's grandson accused the DRC's “political elite”.

“I must say that I'm not particularly surprised by this umpteenth affront. It simply reflects the cruel lack of reference points that is blighting Congolese society. The deterioration of morals is merely the popular reflection of a political and economic elite that no longer represents the exemplarity expected of it.”

The Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage said it “strongly condemns this odious act aimed at desecrating the tomb of our National Hero Patrice Emery Lumumba.”

DRC authorities promised to restore the former leader's mausoleum “in a timely manner…protecting the national heritage and honouring the memory of the hero Patrice Lumumba.”

The mausoleum was first erected in June 2022, when a relic of the former prime minister was handed over by Belgium to the Congolese authorities, 61 years after the Congolese hero's assassination.

After helping the country gain independence on June 30, 1960, Lumumba led Congo's first government for less than three months. He was assassinated in Lubumbashi, southern DR Congo, in January 1961. His body was then dissolved in acid.

In 2000, Belgian police commissioner Gérard Soete said he had dismembered Lumumba's body and kept the former prime minister's teeth.