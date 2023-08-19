Tanzania former envoy Dr Slaa released from police custody

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

The Tanzania Police Force has released retired diplomat Dr Wilbroad Slaa after holding him for several days.

The diplomat and two others, Boniface Mwabukusi and Mpaluka Nyangali, had been arrested over allegations of incitement.

It is still unclear on what grounds he was released and efforts to reach his lawyer, Dickson Matata, did not bear fruit as his phone went unanswered.

Earlier on, there were reports on social media saying Slaa’s lawyer had been asked to go to Oysterbay Police Station to process his bail.

His lawyer on told The Citizen that his client could face treason charges after he was told that he could not get bail.

"Since the alleged incitement charge is bailable, we immediately began the bail process only to be informed that all charges against my client had been changed to treason," stated Matata.

The other two who were facing similar charges as Slaa, were also granted bail on Friday evening and released.

Minister for Information Nape Nnauye on Thursday said the three individuals were arrested by the police for making specific public threats of a serious criminal nature, which included calling for the violent overthrow of the government of the day.

He said the arrested suspects, who publicly sought to incite citizens to bear arms against the Tanzania Police Force, were apprehended to send a strong message to deter any prospective offenders from committing criminal offences.