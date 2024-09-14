Advertisement

Abductions, killings of Dar opposition activists give push for law reforms

Saturday September 14 2024
Tanzania main opposition party Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe and opposition leader and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu wave to their supporters at Buliaga grounds in Temeke district of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on January 25, 2023. PHOTO | REUTERS

By LUKE ANAMI

A series of abductions and killings of opposition activists that has recently rocked Tanzania, has effectively cemented the opposition’s resolve for legal and democratic reforms in the run-up to the General Election.

Tanzania is set to hold municipal elections at the end of November and a General Election next year, and the pre-election political alignments have created friction between the ruling party and its rivals.

It has also impacted the public service, which has seen several mini shuffles as President Samia Suluhu Hassan reorganises her government to face the elections.

