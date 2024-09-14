Abductions, killings of Dar opposition activists give push for law reforms

By LUKE ANAMI More by this Author

A series of abductions and killings of opposition activists that has recently rocked Tanzania, has effectively cemented the opposition’s resolve for legal and democratic reforms in the run-up to the General Election.

Tanzania is set to hold municipal elections at the end of November and a General Election next year, and the pre-election political alignments have created friction between the ruling party and its rivals.

It has also impacted the public service, which has seen several mini shuffles as President Samia Suluhu Hassan reorganises her government to face the elections.

