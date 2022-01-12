Covid-19: 813 people in Kenya test positive as 4,000 patients recover

By AMINA WAKO More by this Author

Kenya has recorded 813 more Covid-19 positive cases with a positivity rate of 13.5 percent from a sample size of 6,005 tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases to 314,490 and cumulative tests done to 3,117,407.

Of the new cases, 656 are Kenyans, while 157 are foreigners. 421 males and 392 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old child, while the oldest is 103 years.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to media houses on Wednesday, announced that 4,126 patients have recovered from the coronavirus – 3,968 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 158 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 276,019.

The capital Nairobi recorded the highest number of new infections at 358, while Siaya recorded 73, Bomet 67, Nakuru 29, Laikipia 24, Kisumu 20 and Kilifi 20.

Other counties recorded below 20 cases, with West Pokot, Samburu and Taita Taveta each recording only one case.

In the same duration, seven deaths were reported, all being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits between September 2021 and January 2022. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,469.

Mr Kagwe further mentioned that 1,201 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 17,443 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

The CS also added that 47 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 44 on ventilatory support and three are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 594 patients are in general wards with 301 of them on supplemental oxygen. Eight patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

According to Kagwe, 10,779,531 vaccines have been administered across the country as of Tuesday.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.1 percent, while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.8 percent. ​