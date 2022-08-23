Census: Tanzania lures hunter-gatherers with bush meat

By APOLINARI TAIRO More by this Author

Tanzania has allowed the hunting of game meat for the hunter-gatherer communities living in the northern region of Arusha in a bid to woo them for the population and housing census.

The countrywide exercise kicked off on Tuesday and will last for seven days, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and the wildlife conservation authorities to provide bush meat to the Hadzabe community.

The Hadzabe, who live in Karatu district in Arusha, depend on wild fruits, roots, honey, and bush meat for their livelihood.

Arusha Regional Commissioner John Mongella supervised the hunting exercise. The animals targeted included buffaloes, zebras and wildebeests.

Mr Mongella said the Hadzabe occupy 16 areas and that all will be provided with bush meat during the census exercise.