Burundi kicks off much-awaited population census

Burundi on Monday kicked off its national Census of the Population, Housing, Agriculture and Livestock, and President Evariste Ndayishimiye called on the citizens to give the correct information to help in planning for projects.

The census was officially launched on the night of August 15-16 and is scheduled to concluded on September 15.

On Monday, President Ndayishimiye and his family were registered by census agents led by the president of Central Bureau of the Census, Nicolas Ndayishimiye, at their home on Mt Vugizo in Kiriri Quarter, Bujumbura.

The head of state implored Burundians as well as foreigners living in Burundi to be available to be counted and to be honest and truthful with information.

“Everyone must know that this census is important for the country and for the population. On the basis of this census, we will be able to get the right state of the country, its economic situation, and enable us to make good project plans, because it is difficult to plan for the future without knowing the current situation. I call on residents of Burundi to respond truthfully and honestly in the questionnaire because wrong information may hinder project planning,” the President said.

Vice-President Prosper Bazombanza and his family also took part in the exercise on Monday, and he reiterated the President’s message, saying the right data would help in planning for education and other social services.

The last population and housing census in Burundi was held in 2008.

This year’s count has come with challenges, though, with enumerators saying locating some people has been difficult, as they often find homesteads abandoned.

The agents are also grappling with transport and accommodation challenges due to delays in disbursement of their allowances and they have had to walk long distances during the day to reach the residential areas.

Central Bureau of Census head Nicolas Ndayishimiye, in a press briefing last week, said the government had set aside BIF66 billion ($22.85 million) to finance the activities, and the World Bank had pledged another $6.5 million.

Since independence in 1962, Burundi has conducted three censuses -- in 1979, 1990 and 2008. Today, the country has five provinces: Gitega, the political capital, Bujumbura, the economic capital, and Butanyera, Buhumuza and Burunga.



