BoU governor Mutebile buried in western Uganda

Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile was buried Sunday at his home in Kabale, western Uganda.

Mutebile, 72, died on January 23 in a hospital in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

His personal doctor, Mr Ben Mbonye, said he succumbed to multiple organ failure accelerated by Covid-19.

Early Sunday, hundreds of mourners gathered at Kigezi High School lower playground in Kabale Town for the funeral service, following which his body was transported to his home in Katojo Cell, Kabale Municipality for burial.

Although many were allowed to attend the funeral service, only a few dignitaries and his family were allowed to access the burial site.

The casket was lowered into the grave at about 5.30pm after receiving a 30-gun salute form the police.

Eulogy

The seasoned economist was described as a dedicated and patriotic servant who gave his all in service of his country.

He was praised as a genuine Christian and defender of the Anglican Church, and as a person who also embraced other religions.

Ndorwa West legislator David Bahati credited Mutebile for policies and interventions that have led to economic progress and maintenance of macroeconomic stability in Uganda.

“He also worked hard to unite and empower the people of Kigezi,” Mr Bahati said.