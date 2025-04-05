Bid to reconstruct Kenya electoral body hits rough patch

Efforts to reconstitute Kenya’s electoral commission face new headwinds after opposition leaders threatened to reject the appointment of a new chairman.

A selection panel has been conducting televised interviews for the positions of chairman and members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and is expected to name nominees by mid-May after Parliament extended its tenure by two weeks.

But a group of opposition leaders, including former vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka and former Justice minister Martha Karua, has alleged a conspiracy to have a candidate friendly to President William Ruto and former prime minister Raila Odinga appointed to lead the IEBC for the next six years.

President Ruto and his main rival in the 2022 election have since closed ranks under the so-called broad-based government arrangement, which has seen some members of Odinga’s ODM party appointed to the Cabinet.

There has been widespread speculation that the 80-year-old former prime minister will back the President’s re-election bid in 2027.

The Kalonzo-led opposition group hasn’t stated what action they will pursue in case they are dissatisfied with the selection of commissioners.

However, a protracted standoff over the reconstitution of the electoral body, which has been dysfunctional since January 2023 when the last three commissioners left, could undermine preparations for the next general elections.

The new IEBC team will have only two years to roll out activities such as boundaries delimitation, voter registration, and civic education.

They will also be expected to oversee implementation of a slew of reforms recommended by the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco), including engaging an independent firm to perform an audit of the 2022 electoral process to restore public confidence in the integrity of future elections.

The audit will likely focus on the country’s struggles with technology in the management of elections.

Voter registration

Kenya embraced technology in voter registration, voter verification, and results transmission with the enactment of a set of laws in 2011 to improve transparency and accountability in electoral processes plagued by mistrust arising from the disputed outcome of the 2007, which triggered a wave of violence that left more than 1,000 people dead and pushed the country to the brink of civil strife.

But the move has failed to avert bitter falling-outs from each of the three presidential elections since Kenya became the 58th country to adopt technology in its elections globally.

The Supreme Court, while upholding President Ruto’s victory in the 2022 election, also raised concerns about weaknesses in the IEBC’s systems.

In the full version of the judgment released on September 26, the judges recommended, among others, that access to servers supporting the transmission and storage of election results should be restricted to the IEBC staff during the period.

Public confidence in the commission also plummeted following the dramatic falling-out in 2022, which saw four of the seven commissioners publicly question the integrity of the vote tallying.

Then IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati declared President Ruto the winner of the tight race on August 15, 2022 amid chaotic scenes at the vote tallying centre in Nairobi and palpable tension across the country.

The installation of Ruto into office in September that year marked the start of paralysis at the elections management body, as the new President soon after initiated a purge of the commissioners who questioned the credibility of his election through a judicial tribunal.

Three of the four commissioners chose to resign while one got sacked after facing the tribunal.

The three survivors of the IEBC post-election clampdown, including chairman Chebukati, left in January 2023 when their terms expired, rendering the commission dysfunctional.