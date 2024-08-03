As race for AUC top job narrows, contenders face age-old problems

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

The final contenders for the upcoming race for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission’s seat may be narrower than earlier thought. But each candidate’s pitch reflects the continental body’s enduring challenges.

Ahead of the August 6 deadline, it is turning out that Somalia’s Fawzia Adam and Seychellois contender Vincent Meriton have fallen off the race, leaving Kenya’s Raila Odinga, Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and Mauritius in the contest.

