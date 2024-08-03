Advertisement

As race for AUC top job narrows, contenders face age-old problems

Saturday August 03 2024
odinga

Former prime minister Raila Odinga during a press briefing on the status of Kenya's candidacy for the African Union chairmanship at the Prime Cabinet Secretary office at Railways Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya on June 5, 2024. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

Advertisement
General Image
By AGGREY MUTAMBO

The final contenders for the upcoming race for the Chairperson of the African Union Commission’s seat may be narrower than earlier thought. But each candidate’s pitch reflects the continental body’s enduring challenges.

Ahead of the August 6 deadline, it is turning out that Somalia’s Fawzia Adam and Seychellois contender Vincent Meriton have fallen off the race, leaving Kenya’s Raila Odinga, Djibouti’s Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and Mauritius in the contest.

Read more  here

Advertisement