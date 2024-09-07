Allied rivals: Middle East majors make Horn of Africa playfield

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

Egypt and Turkey may have had difficult times in the past decade, but they are both allies of Somalia, with which they have signed defence co-operation agreements.

That is why when Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toured Ankara this week -- marking the first time such a visit has happened in 12 years -- it signalled something beyond their bilateral ties.

The two sides had had animosity, but their leaders, Al-Sisi and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, were now talking of raising trade and working on regional issues, including Gaza conflict.

Yet, looking at Middle Eastern countries merely as enemies or allies may be misleading.

