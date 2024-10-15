Nyamulagira volcano in DRC erupts again

The Nyamulagira volcano in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been erupting since Saturday and the eruption is continuing, sources at the Goma Volcanological Observatory (OVG) confirmed late Monday.

The eruption consists of an overflow of lava from the crater and the lava has been pouring on the northern, western and southwestern flanks, said Charles Balagizi, scientific director of the OVG.

The latest satellite images show that three lava flows have been formed on the flanks, with the most advanced flow having travelled about 7km, he said.

"A fiery glow is visible at the summit of the Nyamulagira volcano, observed from the city of Goma," the capital of North Kivu province, Mr Balagizi told the Congolese Press Agency, the official outlet of the DRC, late on Monday.

The DRC authorities have not responded to the eruption.

The Nyamulagira volcano is considered one of the most active volcanoes in Africa. It is located in the middle of the Virunga National Park, which is largely occupied by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels, making it difficult for the OVG to carry out surveillance.

For months, the OVG staff have been on strike, demanding unpaid wages from the DRC authorities.

Goma is home to two active volcanoes, Nyamulagira and Nyiragongo. The Nyiragongo volcano erupted in May 2021, killing at least 32 people.

According to the OVG, Nyamulagira last erupted on March 14, 2023.