Why African record labels are struggling

Record labels are the vehicles through which music lovers were introduced to their superstars, the vessels that birth legends, and unforgettable eras that shape the music industry.

From Death Row Records to EMI Records to Atlantic Records, record labels have brought to the forefront talents that would go on to dominate the music charts, create megastars, and turn their founders into billionaire demigods.

From America, Arista Records introduced to the world 19-year-old Whitney Houston, touted as the greatest RnB singer of all time; Motown Records brought us The Jackson 5; Columbia Records launched in Mariah Carey, who rocked the music charts in the ‘90s and 2000s; Bad Boy Records saw the likes of Notorious B.I.G, Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim shake the hip-hop stage.

The executives of these labels saw talent, took them under their wings, built a dedicated team around them and eventually transformed them into superstars.

In Africa, according to International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) Global Music Report 2025, Nigeria is making headway in creating stars, with Mavin Records as the best case study available.

Mavin Records was founded in May 2012 by Don Jazzy (Michael Collins Ajereh) a year after he dissolved Mo’ Hits Records, which he had cofounded with music icon D'banj. They fell out in 2011.

Under his tutelage, as Mavin Records CEO, stars Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal and Reekado Banks were born. Now the Mavin boasts greats such as Rema, and Ayra Starr.

Arya Starr's album The Year I Turned 21 ended 2024 as the most streamed Nigerian project on Spotify. Meanwhile, Rema's album HEIS debuted at number one in 11 countries and at number seven on the Billboard World Album Chart in 2024.

Now in its 13th year, Mavin remains one of Africa's most iconic indie and successful record labels, generating millions in revenue while making millionaires out of its signed artistes in a region where many of the record labels have had little success, despite the rapid growth of African music.

Victoria Oakely, CEO of IFPI said at the launch of the Global Music Report 2025 that the problem with Africa is structure inadequacies.

“A lot of education is needed. Even then, there is still great potential for further development through innovation, emerging technologies and investment in both artists and the evolving parts of the growing Sub-Saharan Africa music ecosystem,” she said.

Record labels’ role in driving music sale can never ignored. While record labels in Africa are still playing catch-up with those in developed markets, the IFPI notes that there has been tremendous growth in music revenues in Sub-Saharan Africa in recent years.

For the second year running, the region surpassed 20 per cent of growth, with music revenues soaring by 24.7 per cent, attributed to gains in streaming revenues.

South Africa remains the largest market in the region, contributing 77 per cent of regional revenues. Increasing internet and smartphone penetration in Africa is driving streaming viability, Mavin marketing executive Peter Tega Oghenejobo, told The East African.

According to Don Jazzy, setting up structures was no mean fete. “Since the days of Mo'Hits, I have been hearing that there is no structure in Nigeria. So I said to myself, we have to look for a way out.

So, I came up with some ways that we can work in our part of the world because everything I was reading on the internet didn't seem like it was viable in our own space.

Our culture is different, everything is different, so you have to incorporate that into your business. At the end of the day, you have to study people and look at how we work in general,” he said.

“But then there are some things that I put in my head when I run my label that I don't think most of us who run labels (in Africa) put in our heads. It is a business where the profit we are supposed to make is not that much. Have you ever seen the names of the Universal Group owners on the Forbes list? You would not see any record label executives there, other than the record label executives.”

Don Jazzy said he ensured contracts with his artistes were well accommodative to the record Label and the artiste. "I haven't had any artiste leave my record label while they are under contract. I also don't wait for them to come and tell me to update the terms of our contract when they get big. I already know that, so I'm going to help them upgrade it so that they feel like we're equal partners in the business," he added.

“If you don't have a good relationship with the artiste, he or she will go out and collect shows and not tell you. So, get more involved with your artistes, it's not everything that a contract can solve, but it's good to have a structure in place." Tiwa Savage was among the first artistes to sign a 360 music deal with Mavin when it launched.

After seven years with Mavin at the end of her contract, she left and signed a global recording deal with Universal Music Group. In 2016, she signed a management and publishing deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

In East Africa, record labels continue to struggle, save for Diamond Platnumz’s WCB Wasafi. Diamond brought Rayvanny, Harmonize, Mbosso, Lava Lava and Zuchu, transforming them to brand names in the region but falling short in marketing them for global success.

The major undoing at WCB has been artistes leaving the label mid-contract. In 2019, Harmonize walked out of his 10-year contract with Wasafi, alleging exploitation after just four years. In 2022, Rayvanny paid out Tsh1 billion ($375,632) for the remainder of his contract after six years with the label.

Rich Mavoko had a nasty exit from WCB barely three years after signing with the label. Mavoko too cited the contract as exploitative.

Kenya has had its fair share of record label dramas. Many have opened and closed shop barely five years into the business. Sol Generation is the latest example, launched in 2019 to much pomp and hype but, after flashes of success having introduced to the regions stars like Bensoul, Nviiri and Crystal Asige, Watendawili , it went silent in 2024, with the exit of Bensoul and Nviiri.

When the industry was finding its footing in the late 1990s to 2000s, labels such as Ogopa Deejays, Calif Records, Johari Cleff, Ketebul and Decimal Records brought legends names such as Nameless, Uganda’s Jose Chameleone, Ambassada, Redsan, E-Sir and P-Unit.

“The main issue with labels in Kenya is finances. Kenya's music market is relatively small, hence attracting investors has become a challenge. With lack of investment, sustained investment for artist development, marketing, and distribution is often lacking,” says Boniface Kariuki rapper and Director at Decimal.