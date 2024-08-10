The trailblazing women managing Amapiano A-listers DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic

By SINDA MATIKO More by this Author

To many people, behind every successful man, there is a woman is a grating, even lazy and unimaginative cliche...

Not so afrobeats megastar Burna Boy, or the African Giant as he is popularly known.

The Grammy Award-winning Nigerian, who now commands a performance fee of not less than $500,000 for international shows, is managed by his mother, Bose Ogulu, affectionately dubbed Mama Burna by fans.

Mama Burna, who could easily rival Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner for the ‘Momager’ title, has overseen her son’s music career transformation by leaps and bounds.

She learned the ropes of the trade from her father who managed the late Nigerian Fela Kuti, regarded as the principal innovator of Afrobeats.

Mama Burna leads a heavy list of many women managing artistes across the continent.

Advertisement

Down in South Africa, the top and highest-paid Amapiano artists are managed by women. DJ Maphorisa and Focalistic lead the ranks.

Read: Amapiano 'ghost producer' finally coming out of shadows

DJ Maphorisa ranks as the top streamed Amapiano artiste in the last decade in the listicle data by Spotify, alongside Kabza De Small and Young Stunna all of whom are managed by Thulani Keupilwe also known as Thuli or simply Keupzz on her socials.

The list also ranks Focalistic in the top 10 Amapiano megastars of the decade. The eloquent, social and political science graduate, is also managed by a woman, Reba Shai.

On a chilly cold night in Soweto, Johannesburg, I meet the two tough-talking managers, Thuli and Reba.

“I am almost certain that at least 50 percent of artists' managers are now managed by women,” Thuli said.

“It’s a matter of time before the women take over the industry. From being road managers to being technical support at shows to managers we have come a long way. But it is not just about us being managers but also running the game, in the aspects of being involved in the music business and running the labels, a fete that for so long has been dominated by men,” Reba chimes in.

One thing you couldn’t help but notice was how often Thuli and Reba complimented each other’s work.

“I don’t think she realises but I want to give her artiste props. For me, 2021 was the game changer for Amapiano internationally when Foca (Focalistic) dropped the song Ke–Star featuring Davido. In my mind, I feel that was the first song that impacted Amapiano and took us across the world. That collaboration shook the ground and Foca was quite outside (South Africa) and I realized if he is not in SA, then the rest of us are about to follow, and indeed it opened the door for us,” says Thuli , who has been in artiste and events management since her days as an intern at Dreamteam South Africa, a Hip Hop group.

In 2017 Thuli started Lawk Communications, a bookings and artist management agency.

Since then, she has grown into one of South Africa’s leading cultural voices with an impressive roster of A-lister artists that also counts Daliwonga, Mas Musiq, and Sha Sha.

Thuli’s journey is almost similar to that of Reba Shai. Shai began her career in entertainment as an intern at an online publication LiveMag.

“I was a community manager in charge of social accounts. I would do Twitter viewers with musicians to grow the publication’s Twitter numbers and presence,” she tells me.

Twitterview is an interview conducted by a tweet chat. This was long before the introduction of Twitter Spaces.

Shai then cast her net wider and began engaging artiste managers on Twitterview.

Read: Amapiano's first decade: Journey of a billion streams

“I soon got interested in working in the music industry. I approached several labels for a chance to be part of their team but was turned down except only two that were willing to give me a chance so I joined Cap City Records where I became a junior label and brand manager under the tutelage of my mentor Tshepiso Poho,” she tells me.

As a brand manager, Shai’s job was to oversee all artiste campaigns ranging from collaborations and partnerships with brands.

“My job was to manage relationships between brands and artists and ensure they both benefit from each other. I pitched collaborations and partnerships to brands. As a manager, it's crucial I participate in and lead negotiation for deals,” Shai who is also a lead marketing and operation strategist for the independent music label 18 Area, adds.

It's on these music corridors where Shai met Focalistic, a young, and fresh graduate from the University of Pretoria.

Focalistic had just dumped a path into his football career when he won the 2016 Artist on Rise competition. Shai approached him to manage him and Focalistic couldn’t resist her detailed music resume.

In early 2020 she helped him set up his record label, 18 Area Holdings where she calls the shots.

“As a label manager, I look after the business affairs which involves but isn’t limited to matters concerning music publishing, royalties, and the type of deals needed to distribute music,” she explains.

Reba also oversees the overall backend of music distribution and how it penetrates different geographical markets.

As Focalistic manager, her role also involves looking for and booking him for shows, as well as negotiating performance deals.

“At the moment my whole focus is on Focalistic because we want to be sure of this product first before we can think of onboarding others. Starting with a new artiste is always super expensive, it’s so taxing, and artiste development is also super expensive as well this is why I wouldn’t take a new artiste now, it's too much work,” Shai adds.

Thuli says she doesn't approach artists requesting to manage them. They come to her instead.

“How my business is structured is that I don’t scout for talent. Kabz De Small and DJ Maphorisa are the A & R guys (artists and Repertoire) they are the ears when it comes to scouting. I am just the business."

In an industry that is still heavily male-dominated, Thuli says despite, already stamping out their authority, challenges never lack.

As for Thuli, she notes money conversations with her artists are probably the toughest.

“ I have an array of artists and it is probably easier having those conversations with the more established artists like DJ Maphorisa. That is because they already learned from past mistakes and are more careful than it is with young artists who are just starting and are hungry for success,” Thuli notes.

“Being a woman in such an industry you have to keep proving yourself. You have to be strong and confident. Men often overlook or misunderstand women’s role in the industry, And I always say as tough as it is I always say it's okay to cry during tough moments. Let the steam off but keep going, we are here for a reason and by merit, our job is to try and make the lives of our creatives better”’ Thuli advises.

Another occupation hazard as managers is being blamed when the artiste fails.

Read: African music rising on global charts, with help from TikTok

“Artistes are also humans and sometimes operate spontaneously which is often unavoidable. A manager’s job is to respond to the effects of the decisions that don’t align with the brand,” notes Reba.

Over the past few months, Focalistic has spent most of his time doing shows outside South Africa raking in millions in performance fees.

Early this year, he recently met with notable American rapper Rick Ross in Atlanta, US, and the two are planning several collaboration and partnership projects that are set to raise Focalistic’s bar even further.

Thuli says she doesn't approach artists requesting to manage them. They come to her instead.

“How my business is structured is that I don’t scout for talent. Kabz De Small and DJ Maphorisa are the A & R guys (artists and Repertoire) they are the ears when it comes to scouting. I am just the business”.

With every success, money flows, and the two lady managers admit from their experience, that sometimes with more success and money, artists tend to grow bigger than themselves where handling their finances becomes an issue.

“I think I am one of the few lucky managers when it comes to artiste money problems. Focalistic is quite smart. He understands that money is a means to an end, chasing it is normal and part of success. We started before the money, pushed the agenda and money came later. When we met him, he was still living at his parent's home, and he wasn’t making any money. Everything we have made we began together from scratch he has been part of that process. Because of that, it was easy for him to see and understand how to properly manage the money we have made, essentially taking it and investing it back into building the brand,” Reba says.

To ensure proper management and usage of the revenues generated, Reba says, they set up structures.

“We hired a lawyer who goes through and advises on contractual deals. We have a financial manager and accountant to keep our books in check. This has helped the management of finances,”

In an industry that is still heavily male-dominated, Thuli says despite, already stamping out their authority, challenges never lack.

As for Thuli, she notes money conversations with her artists are probably the toughest.

“For me it’s a tricky conversation to have with artists, I am not going to lie about it. I have an array of artists and it is probably easier having those conversations with the more established artists like DJ Maphorisa. That is because they already learned from past mistakes and are more careful than it is with young artists who are just starting and are hungry for success. What even makes it worse is the shit load of money that is in music. For example, streaming has quadrupled the amount of money artists can make from streams and the problem comes when accounting for that, because the distributor takes 20 percent and the rest is left to an artist who technically might think all that balance belongs to them forgetting that there is also a cut for other contributors of the project. Such a conversation it can be challenging for a manager and an artist,” Thuli notes.

Reba also adds that a lot of artists in South Africa and Africa lack financial literacy and that also poses a huge challenge when money starts to come in.

“Our primary job as managers is to get them money and not micro-manage them on how to utilize their money. Of course, you can advise or offer them education but at the end of the day, they are the ones who decide how to spend. This is why I think it’s important to have financial education taught to artists by partners such as distributors and digital service providers platforms because what’s the point of an artist doing well then later going broke” she says.

“Being a woman in such an industry you have to keep proving yourself. As a woman in such a space, you have to be strong and confident. Men often overlook or misunderstand women’s role in the industry, And I always say as tough as it is I always say it's okay to cry during tough moments. Let the steam off but keep going, we are here for a reason and by merit, our job is to try and make the lives of our creatives better”’ Thuli advises.

Another occupation hazard as managers is being blamed when the artiste flaws.

“Managers are always blamed for all outcomes even if they are nowhere near the artist. Artistes are also humans and sometimes operate spontaneously which is often unavoidable. A manager’s job is to respond to the effects of the decisions that don’t align with the brand.” Notes Reba.