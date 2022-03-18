Saype’s latest giant land artwork at UN Nairobi

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

The Swiss-French land artist Guillaume Legros alias Saype’s giant eco-friendly land art work is on exhibition at the lawn of the UN headquarters in Gigiri, Nairobi, Kenya.

The painting titled 'World in Progress III' represents an ideal world as seen by two children. It covers 7,500 square metres and spray-painted by Saype using biodegradable paints made from natural pigments such as charcoal and chalk and constitutes the third and final step of his triptych project World in Progress.

It was inaugurated on March 3, for the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environment Programme. The event was attended by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, and all high ranking UN officials in Nairobi.

An ideal world

Saype has painted at the UN headquarters in Geneva, New York and now Nairobi, and the three monumental paintings retrace the iterative creation of an ideal world by two children. From drawing to origamis, and ultimately coming to life in Nairobi, the giant biodegradable and ephemeral frescoes are painted on the lawn of the UN.

World in Progress I was painted in June 2020 at the UN headquarters park in Geneva, covering 6,000 square metres of grass to celebrate the UN’ s 75th anniversary.

World in Progress II created in September 2021 at UN headquarters, New York, shows how children build what they had only sketched in the first stage. It is a sustainable artwork covering 11,000 square metres.

The World in Progress series reminds generations of children of their duty to and generations to come not to lose sight of peace between nations and preservation of the world environmental heritage.

His giant artworks that adorn lawns and fields are best seen by drones.

Saype who created his first graffiti as a teenager under the pseudonym Saype – Say Peace works as a nurse but is also a passionate self-taught artist in numerous painting techniques.

He, early on, and developed a biodegradable paint in 2013. Today he is an internationally renowned artist and cultural figure and a pioneer of grass painting. He still lives in Switzerland.

His works have been presented in France and Switzerland. In 2019, he presented a paint-splattered figure in a baseball cap kneeling down on the stretch of lawn beneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.