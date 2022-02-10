Photography exhibition celebrates Africa's wildlife

By KARI MUTU More by this Author

The embassy of France together with Alliance Français of Nairobi will host a photo exhibition called Elephant Encounters from February 8- 27, 2022.

French wildlife photographer Franck Bordas will be joined by a group of Kenyan photographers “who continue to use their art to celebrate Africa’s wildlife as well as draw attention to present day challenges.” Bordas has specialised in capturing elephants over many years across Africa.

When Paras Chandaria is not running his business, he is a conservationist and wildlife photographer. A photo of a solitary giraffe against the Nairobi skyline won him the 2016 Moscow International Photo Awards.

Evans Ogeto of Kenya is a former accountant turned storyteller through photo media. He claims a "hunger and thirst for African stories" and his images tend to focus around nature, portraiture and creative occasions.

Wildlife ecologist and filmmaker Anthony Ochieng, or Tony Wild, won a Jackson Wild Grand Prismatic recognition in 2021. He uses imagery to drive conservation across ‘all ages and races’ and his photography has been exhibited around the world.

Filmmaker Feisal Malik runs a documentary production and book publishing company in Kenya. He has been a keen wildlife photographer for many years, with first-hand knowledge of the wild from his safari guiding days.