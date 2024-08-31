Manana ends trilogy with a documentary

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Eswatini’s musician Manana has earned a documentary detailing his journey into works that led to his new album, as well as completing a trilogy of works.

Manana marked a significant milestone with the release of his album, Our Broken Hearts Mend, on August 16.

This album, which also features on Spotify’s Radar Africa playlist, serves as the final chapter in his musical trilogy and the culmination of his poetic journey, exploring themes of heartbreak, healing, and the transformative power of love.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of the Radar programme. Years and years of releasing music has brought us to this point and the timing couldn’t be better. To be chosen for the programme is both humbling and affirming,” Manana said.

In Our Broken Hearts Mend blends genres ending up as captivating and emotionally resonant.

The album completes the narrative arc that began with his 2020 debut solo album release, In The Beginning Was The End, and continued with But Could The Moments In Between.

Target group

The age-group and gender streaming Manana in the past month is: young adults form a significant portion of his audience, with 28 percent aged 23-27, 26 percent in the Gen Z bracket of 18-24, and 23 percent between 28-34; and with gender his audience is slightly male-dominated, with 50 percent male and 45 percent female listeners.

Manana has earned numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for his contribution to Burna Boy’s acclaimed album Twice As Tall and a South African Music Award (Sama) in 2023. With Our Broken Hearts Mend” Manana solidifies his position as a leading voice in the global music scene.

Born Ndumiso Manana in the Kingdom of eSwatini in 1994, Manana based in South Africa is a singer-songwriter and producer.

His musical journey began with formal jazz vocal training and choral roots at the prestigious Drakensberg Boys Choir. Manana’s solo work is characterised by its introspective depth, soulful melodies, and genre-defying soundscapes.

He has collaborated with renowned artists such as Usher, Burna Boy, and Sun-El Musician.