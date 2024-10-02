Kenyan stars shining for clubs in Africa and beyond

By TOTO AREGE More by this Author

Legacy Makers is the moniker of Vihiga Queens Football Club, Kenyan players credited with many firsts in women football.

Vihiga feature in the Football Kenya Federation Women (FKF-WPL) Queens and, in their decade of existence, they have impacted more than 200 women footballers across the country, and helped 30 get professional contracts in Africa, Asia and Europe.

The team has produced the highest national team call-ups in Kenya’s Harambee Starlets and Uganda's Crested Cranes (30 players) and the highest international transfers to East Africa (23), Europe and Asia.

Founded in 2014, the team celebrated a decade in Kenyan football on September 6, 2024, in their hometown, Vihiga in Western Kenya.

To mark the occasion, they invited 2023 Cecafa champions Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa (JKT) Queens from Tanzania and Kibera Soccer Women from the FKF-WPL for preseason friendlies ahead of the new season kicking off on October 5, 2024.

Vihiga CEO Michael Senelwa said the team was also celebrating winning seven cups in just 10 years. “Isn't that remarkable? No other team has done that before," he said.

Vihiga have been league champions an impressive four times, clinching the championship in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, and, most recently, in 2023.

In addition to lifting four FKF-WPL titles, they have triumphed in the FKF National Division One League, claiming their debut title during the 2014/15 season in the Western Zone Regional League, earning a direct ticket to the FKF-WPL the following year.

But, while Vihiga could possibly be counting five league titles, it’s important to note in 2022, during a Fifa ban, they lifted the title, but the league was ultimately scrapped, as football activities in the country were hindered by governance issues.

The caretaker committee managing football in Kenya at the time was not recognised by the world governing body Fifa, which led to the cancellation of the league.

As a result, they were locked out of the 2023 Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers that took place in Arusha, following government interference.

Vihiga hold the distinction of being the first Kenyan participants in the Caf Women's Champions League held in Egypt in 2021, and Caf Women’s Cecafa Qualifiers edition held at Kasarani International Stadium in Nairobi the same year. But they were knocked out in the group stages.

After that tournament, many players left the club for “greener pastures.”

Midfielder Wilfred Seda and Myline Awuor joined Fountain Gates Princess in Tanzania in the 2022/23 season; Midfielder Corazone Aquino, striker Jentrix Shikangwa, and goalkeeper Carolyne Rufa moved to Tanzanian giants Simba Queens, while Janet Moraa Bundi joined Yanga Princess, but left last season for an Egyptian club.

Captain Merceline Wayodi, along with Ugandan internationals midfielders Anitah Namata, Winnie Babirye, and Joan Nabirye, transferred to Uganda Women Premier League side Kampala Queens, while midfielder Ivy Makokha moved to Burundi.

The Europe transfers included striker Cynthia Shilwatso (EDF Logrono B, Spain), defender Vivian Nasaka (Hakkarigücü Spor, Türkiye), striker Violet Nanjala (Municipal de Layoone), Topista Situma (REA WFC, Greece), goalkeeper Sophy Akinyi recently moved to (Lakatamia Women, Greece), and striker Lorna Nyabuto (FK Apolonia Fier, Albania).

Striker Bertha Omita went to Sethu FC and defender Phoebe Oketch to Gokulam Kerala, both in India.

Other key players who secured big deals were defender Enez Mango (Farul Constanța, Romania), goalkeeper Lilian Awuor (ASJ Soyaux Charente, France), currently with Farul, striker Teresa Engesha (Hyundai Steel Red Angels, South Korea), and midfielder Christine Nafula (Kastoria GPO, Greece), now with Kenya Bullets.

The team was co-founded by Senelwa, team manager Festus Akaranga, and former Queens captain Gertrude Aseyo, who is a police officer now stationed at Ongata Rongai Police Station in Nairobi.

With the help of the county government of Vihiga, the three have been funding the team.

"During our successful decade, we have delivered development and impactful opportunities and benefits to over 200 women footballers from the Western region. Over 30 women footballers have transited through our ranks into Kenya and Uganda senior and junior international statuses, and professional football contracts in Africa, Asia and Europe,” said Senelwa.

He has urged more sponsors to come on board and to get involved, as women's football is often overlooked.

Apart from talent nurturing, Vihiga Queens has spearheaded efforts to tackle gender issues, enhance community inclusion, and promote social cohesion and equity by harnessing diverse talents.

They have addressed racism through Corporate Digital Responsibility (CDR) and leveraged club digital media and international player transfers to improve the lives of those directly and indirectly connected to the team's football activities.