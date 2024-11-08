Kenyan readies for record-breaking 15,000 hugs

It was just before his secondary school exams when George Achoka experienced his first memorable hug.

Two visiting cousins embraced him, planting a seed that would years later blossom into an extraordinary mission.

Today, as a social media content creator known as “Reality Choks” or “Mse wa Hugs” (Man of Hugs), it is two years in since starting this venture that peaked during the Finance Bill protests, when he says he hugged about 1,000 people.

Now Achoka stands on the brink of attempting something remarkable—breaking the Guinness World Record for most hugs given in 24 hours by embracing 15,000 people on November 29.

“I didn’t know I was a hugger back then,” Achoka recalls with a laugh, reflecting on that first embrace. “But now, here I am. I’m the person who feels like I’m meant to be a hugger.”

That transformation from a shy recipient of familial affection to Kenya’s premier giver of hugs captures a journey that could soon land him in the history books.

The path to becoming Kenya’s foremost hugger was not immediate. Achoka first built his reputation as a content creator, gaining over 100,000 followers across multiple social media platforms - 70,000 on TikTok, 25,000 on Facebook, 4,000 on Instagram, and about 1,000 on YouTube.

His “Reality Choks” content sought to demystify everyday experiences, but it was a simple “Free Hugs” campaign on Nairobi's streets that would define his mission.

“After you hug somebody, you find them breathing differently,” Achoka explains enthusiastically as he describes the transformative power of embrace.

“It reduces stress, and then they start asking for longer hugs.” The overwhelming response to his hugging campaign sparked thousands of requests on the comment section for organised hugging events, leading him to consider something bigger.

Path to World Record

When Achoka discovered the Guinness World Record for most hugs in 24 hours stood at 9,227, he saw an opportunity to merge his passion for hugging with a historic achievement.

His ambitious target of 15,000 hugs would not only shatter the existing record but serve a dual purpose.

“We have two goals to achieve,” he explains. “To help thousands of people who have been asking for hugs, both physically and online, and to break the Guinness World Record collectively as a country.”

The attempt will transform Nairobi’s Central Business District into what Achoka calls a “hug fest,” complete with a stage, background music, security, MCs, and live streaming capabilities to share the experience with millions of followers online. To actualise this, Achoka has estimated the hugfest event would cost about Sh1 million.

Strict Guidelines

The Guinness World Record attempt comes with rigid requirements: Each hug must be a complete embrace. The stopwatch must run continuously for 24 hours. Guinness World Records witnesses must observe in four-hour shifts. 15-minute breaks are permitted after each four-hour session and proper hygiene must be maintained throughout.

The event’s schedule is precisely planned: It kicks off at 7am on a Friday (last Friday this month) and continues until 7am on Saturday.

There will be four-hour hugging sessions, 15-minute breaks for refreshments and rest, continuous live streaming, regular witness rotation and full support staff managing logistics.

Despite the demanding nature of the attempt, Achoka exudes confidence in his preparation. “I practice what we call health living,” he says. “I can stay for over 24 hours without sleeping. Physically, I’m ready.”

His focus has primarily been mobilising supporters and managing event logistics, including funding for witnesses, live stream teams, and security personnel.

The timing of Achoka’s attempt resonates deeply with Kenya’s current climate. Following a year marked by natural disasters, devastating floods, accidents, and social unrest—Finance Bill protests— sees this as an opportunity for collective healing.

“We’ve gone through a lot as a country,” Achoka says. “The whole goal is to come together, toy stress, to spread good vibes.”

Acknowledging the challenge of engaging introverts, Achoka takes a gentle approach: “For my introverted guys, come and hug me.

A hug is something we share. If you’re afraid, I can’t hug you. Even if you hug me to relieve stress, there’s nothing I’m doing. Just come and feel part of this whole thing,” he says.

Coming from humble beginnings, Achoka views this attempt as more than a record-breaking opportunity.

“Whatever you can dream, you can achieve,” he says. “No matter where you come from, if you have a dream and you have this thing you want to do, a passion for something, go for it, do it.”

Post-attempt, Achoka plans to continue his mission of spreading positivity through hugs. He sees the world record attempt as a springboard for expanding his reach and organising more events focused on emotional well-being and community connection.

“This record attempt is exposing us to the whole world, but more importantly, it’s an opportunity to spread positivity.

"We’ve been doing magic with these hugs, showing strangers they can overcome anything. After this, we can organise even more events, we’ll come together, share these healing hugs, and spread good vibes throughout our community,” he says.