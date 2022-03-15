Job loss turned into a tech start-up in two months

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Companies and small businesses are started by offering a service or product that solves a problem or offers a solution in a market.

This was not any different during the worst months of the Covid-19 pandemic when most regular companies and businesses shut down because almost all economic activity had come to a standstill. But there are those who still took a leap of faith and started businesses to offer services that were still needed.

Emmanuel Bugingo is a good example.

When the pandemic hit, Bugingo was an electrical technician for Java House in Kigali, where he repaired and maintained espresso machines, cold rooms, coffee roasting machines, light plumbing and offered IT support to the business.

A graduate of electrical repair and maintenance from the Kigali campus of IPRC, a technical and vocational college in Rwanda, Bugingo suffered the same fate as millions of workers across the world who lost their jobs as the pandemic took a toll on service businesses.

Resilience

Java House at first retained all workers as it tried to weather the storm but as the pandemic persisted and the business suffered serious cashflow issues, that management decided on cost cutting measures. This meant laying off some employees one of whom was Bugingo.

Not one to give up easily, he took it in stride and pursued something he had always wanted to but never came round to doing: Register a company.

He went online and filled the RDB business registration form, and created his company, Arm Rwanda, that repairs and maintains appliances. This was in September 2021, two months after he was laid off.

Arm Rwanda offers coffee shop consultancy, electrical installations, air conditioning, fire extinguisher repairs, Point of Sale (POS) machine repairs, refrigeration and cold room repair for both industrial and domestic clients.

This was the same work he did while in Java’s formal employment.

Today the company has more than 10 regular clients, including restaurants such as Slice & Cakes, Riders, Masters and Carnival whose machines he services as well as installing and repairing biometric centres for the Bank of Kigali, Kigali Heights branch.

His former employer, Java House Kigali, also hires him as a repair and maintenance consultant for their machines.

“His transformation is inspiring as he now works for us as a consultant just a few months after we laid him off. His business is doing well and he has clients in the Democratic Republic of Congo. I am proud of Emmanuel,” said his former boss, Hamid Malik, the country manager of Java House Africa, Rwanda.

Discipline and networks

Bugingo posits that had he not been laid off, he would still be working at Java, and there would be no Arm Rwanda to speak of.

“Our line of work relies heavily on trust because clients come from referrals. I can now hire other technicians and dispatch to attend to our clients and then pay them after the jobs are done.”

Bugingo said he has also benefited from clients who discovered him through the Instagram account he set up to promote his services.

More importantly, fellow technicians who learned of his job loss, continue to recommend clients to him. This is how he landed jobs in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He is looking forward to acquiring other skills to grow the business to include repair of hospital equipment, lifts and other convenience machines in the market that are served by the few available technical operators.