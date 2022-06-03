Ishimwe reflects on society and disability in debut show

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

Inzozi or dreams in Kinyarwanda is the theme of Chadrack Ishimwe’s exhibition, which is not only a journey of his skill but also a great testimony of how disability is not a physical limitation to human aspirations.

Ishimwe was born with a physical disability that has bound him to a wheelchair. But the 24-year-old has nurtured his creativity into a passion.

“When I was in Primary 1 class, I told my mother how I wanted to study art, and she replied by saying that I needed to accomplish my formal schooling first,” said Ishimwe when I visited him at the Indiba Art Space gallery where he was showing me around, adjusting the paintings on the walls to his satisfaction, ahead of the exhibition’s launch.

The gallery in Kimihurura is holding the exhibition in its three-room space.

With over 30 artworks on display —mostly acrylics on canvas — Inzozi is mainly a reflection on society and community.

The body of works comprises of figurative semi-abstracts of communal social activities.

Some of the paintings at Inzozi, an exhibition by Chadrack Ishimwe. PHOTO | ANDREW I. KAZIBWE | NMG

One of the pieces titled "Resourceful" shows two children focused on something in the distance. One of the children is taking aim with his catapult and the other is at ease, waiting. It is a scene of hope backed by action.

Another, titled "Chaos" shows three children making funny faces, a typical character of happy children.

Portraying disability

Ishimwe is not afraid to show disability in his art.

One such piece dubbed "Guide" shows two adults and a child wearing dark eyeglasses walking with a white cane. It is evident they are assisting the child in his journey. This painting serves to reflect on the role society plays towards those with disabilities.

"Courage" shows four boys on a football pitch. One of them, armless, is leading the play with the ball in his possession heading towards the goal.

Ishimwe’s debut exhibition lives up to his vision of using art as a tool for social advocacy.

Inspired by Jean d’amour Manishimwe, Ishimwe studied at Manishimwe’s Gikondo-based art workshop in 2019.

The pandemic lockdown didn’t halt his work.

“I would walk and spend the day there learning all I could, which helped learn me since he (Manishimwe) was fully available then,” he adds.

Last year Ishimwe worked on a painting project with support from the Kigali Goethe Institut. This further made him reflect on expanding the concept to an exhibition.

Ishimwe now plans to take this exhibition to other art spaces beyond Rwanda.