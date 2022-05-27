Inkubator selects 12 writers for mentorship seminar

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Three authors from East Africa are among 12 writers selected for the 2022 Inkubator Africa/UK mentorship seminar.

Kabubu Mutua and Salma Abdilatif Yusuf from Kenya, and Doreen Anyango from Uganda, were selected to join nine others from 125 applicants.

They will be mentored in writing, editing, preparing work for submission, as well as how to approach agents and publishers.

The other participants are Aba Asibon (Ghana), Moso (Lesotho), Zanta Nkumane (eSwatini), Khumbo Mhone (Malawi), Nicholas A Dawn (South Africa), Emily Pensulo (Zambia), Josephine Sokan (Nigeria/UK), Sola Njoku (Nigeria/UK), and Yovanka Paquete Perdigao (Guinea Bissau/Republic of Ireland).

The Inkubator programme comprises six online workshops and a moderated forum, with professional facilitation from Africa’s renowned writers and editors Tochukwu Okafor, Karen Jennings, TJ Benson, Doreen Baingana, Olumide Popoola and Emma Shercliff.

Inkubator Africa/UK is an intensive, three-month, online seminar designed by Short Story Day Africa (SSDA) and Laxfield Literary Associates, for writers to develop, grow and hone their fiction writing and self-editing skills, as well as create an environment for cultural exchange and dialogue between writers from different backgrounds.

Inkubator is free of charge for the selected writers, and on completion of three stories, each writer will receive an honorarium of $315.

The writers will work in pairs to produce short stories that will be edited for publication and the resulting anthology will be published as an e-book by SSDA.