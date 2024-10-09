Iconic Makerere University building restored

The iconic main administration building at Makerere University in Kampala has been given a facelift. The building was gutted by fire four years ago.

The reconstruction preserved the building’s historic exterior while improving the interior to enhance safety and accessibility. Traditional wooden floors were replaced with tiles and terrazzo, and pathways for persons with disabilities were added.

The building also features more durable concrete walls, fire detection and fighting equipment, and a restored bell that chimes every hour.

The building now includes a basement museum, an expanded administrative wing, a dedicated service wing and a bustling business centre.

Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the Vice Chancellor, said the reconstruction adopted modern building methods, with a reinforced concrete frame as opposed to the original block work structure, while maintaining its distinct outward appearance.

“The interior of the building has been completely redesigned but the exterior architecture must be exactly what it was before the fire.”

Christina Kakeeto, the engineer who also heads the Makerere University Estates and Works, said new technology meant to detect and fight fires had also been installed.

The rebuilt building, commonly known as the Ivory Tower, went up in flames on the night of September 20, 2020. Investigations revealed that a short circuit from a faulty electrical system was the cause of the fire.

Messrs Excel Construction Limited undertook the reconstruction work of the building, which officially kicked off on March 14, 2022. The government has spent over Ush21 billion ($5.6 million) on the reconstruction.

President Yoweri Museveni and the First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Janet K. Museveni, officiated at the re-inauguration of the building and installation of the Chancellor, Dr Crispus Kiyonga on October 2, 2024.

“From the reels and ashes of the old building, rises a magnificent structure built with the most modern technology reflecting the architectural image of the former and yet completely transformed to enhance the latest technology,” Prof Nawangwe said.