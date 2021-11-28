Frida Kahlo work fetches highest price for Latin art at Sotheby

By KARI MUTU More by this Author

A painting by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo has sold at Sotheby’s auction house in New York for a record $34.9 million (£25 million).

The work broke the record for the highest price paid for a Latin American artwork at auction.

The record had previously been set by a work by Diego Rivera, with whom Kahlo had a decades-long tumultuous relationship. Kahlo and Rivera married each other twice. His piece sold for $9.76 million in 2018.

Kahlo’s painting “Diego y Yo” was one of her final self-portraits that depicts a tearful Kahlo with her husband Rivera painted above her eyes.

It was described by Sotheby’s at the auction on Tuesday as “one of the most important works by Kahlo ever to come to auction”.

The buyer has been identified as Eduardo F. Cosantini, who founded a museum in Argentina, according to the New York Times.

The painting was last auctioned in 1990 for $1.4 million.

Lover’s torment

Kahlo, widely regarded as one of the greatest painters of the 20th century, was famed for her intimate self-portraits reflecting pain and isolation.

She lived from 1907 to 1954 and proudly promoted indigenous Mexican culture through her art. Her work also chronicled her painful relationship with her body, disabled through childhood polio and severe injuries following a bus accident.

In the painting, Rivera’s face appears on Frida's forehead, above her distinctive eyebrows and dark eyes from which a few teardrops fall.

The depiction of Rivera, who at the time was close to Mexican actress Maria Felix, as a third eye symbolises the extent to which he tormented her thoughts, art experts say.

She died aged just 47 in 1954.