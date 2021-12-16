Embark is a gastronomic delight in a secret garden

By KARI MUTU More by this Author

For a unique gastronomic journey in Nairobi, Embark Restaurant in the Karen suburb is the place to be. It is the definition of creativity and high-quality African dishes served in a quaint setting.

Embark's murram driveway is obscured by matatus parked on the main road. After the Karen roundabout turn left into the Velmac Furniture shop, continue straight through a green gate and into a compound with nondescript shops. Behind the carpark is a lovely garden area with a small, wooden building at one end nestled under tall trees.

We sat at the restaurant’s timber floor veranda. There is additional sofa seating inside.

Being my first visit, I did not know what to expect and the absence of a menu was at first disconcerting. However, our waiter walked us through every part of the five-course meal, and each new dish was a pleasant surprise.

We started off with an amuse-bouche of pureed avocado on a melon slice cured in lemon juice, and topped with elderflower and St John’s Wort. This delightful canape was plated on black slate stone under a glass bell dome, making for a fancy presentation.

Mouths amused, we moved on to the Shiro fish soup that draws inspiration from Ethiopian cuisine. Shiro is a thick spicy chickpea sauce usually served with traditional injera bread.

Embark has reinvented the shiro into a creamy soup the colour of pumpkin, served in a carved wooden bowl and garnished with poppyseed and fennel flowers. It was beautifully spiced and tasted divine.

Next came a Shamba salad served in a wooden bowl made from reclaimed baobab root. It was a colourful mix of baby carrots, broccoli, zucchini, deep-fried baby corn, pureed avocado, and black rice pudding with a dressing of macadamia.

The first main course was a Chicken Pocket with garden vegetables, set on a black plate decorated with swirls of sauce. The pocket was essentially a bread-crumbed ball of grilled parsnip cream chicken enhanced with mixed herbs, butter, salt and pepper. It was a heartwarming dish.

Moderate-sized portions

All the portions at Embark are moderately sized with minimal starch accompaniments, and initially I thought we would leave insatiated. But after the Chicken Pocket I was getting quite full and with two more courses still to come.

The chicken was followed by a Bamboo Smoked Trout with pixie orange slices and a cherry tomato salad, embellished with feverfew flowers. After carefully lifting away the skeleton and pin bones, I thoroughly enjoyed the pan-fried trout with its smoky citrus flavours.

They had no red wine that day, something to do with supplier challenges, but we quite enjoyed two different white wine options, both sauvignon blanc, and chilled for a warm afternoon. The afternoon got rather hot under the mabati roofs, and the waiter was kind enough to bring out a floor standing fan.

Dessert was a Mursik and Mascarpone Cheesecake, garnished with purple sage flowers, served with a mursik sauce and a rose pomegranate sauce. Mursik is a traditional fermented milk from the Kalenjin people of Kenya, prepared in a calabash and seasoned with charcoal. Our waiter told us they get their mursik from one of the chef’s grandfathers.

The cheesecake was soft, and instead of a sour milk taste the mursik sauce had a sweet rosemary palate.

“We incorporate sugarcane vinegar, rosemary and cream cheese to the mursik,” said owner and head chef Dennis Ang’ani.

I ordered a black coffee and it came along with a small hourglass clock to time the four minutes needed for the coffee to steep.

All the dishes were plated and decorated like works of art, adding to the visual appeal of the meals. And I was impressed with how knowledgeable the waiters, explaining each dish in great detail.

You are likely to spend about $50 per person, excluding drinks. It is well worth the visit for the ambience, incredible service and amazing food.