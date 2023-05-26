Limited edition of "Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Isuzu D-Max" unveiled

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

The special edition of "Eliud 1:59 Isuzu D-Max" has been unveiled in honour of the two-time Olympic marathon champion.

Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe and Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, were at hand to unveil the desert orange coloured vehicle at the automobile manufacturing firm along Mombasa Road.

Also present was the Isuzu General Marketing Manager Kevin Ochieng.

Ochieng said that the special limited edition of the vehicle will have a symbolic "1:59" to celebrate Kipchoge's achievements in his five-year partnership with the firm.

Kipchoge will have the honour of driving home the first of the special edition 001.

Kipchoge broke his own record world marathon record last year in Berlin, running two hours and nine seconds in German capital.

However, the "Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Isuzu D-Max" come from the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Austria where Kipchoge broke history as the first athlete to clock 1:59:41 in the marathon on October 12, 2019.

"These will be limited editions for customers interested. We only have 159 vehicles of them, so those interested should hurry up!" Ochieng said.

He said the vehicle has three concepts intertwined in three personas at once.

"It immortalises Eliud as the greatest of all time, Kenyan spirit and everybody's capabilities that are unlimited," said Ochieng, adding that the limited edition will exclusively have the desert orange colour and the national flag of Kenya on the grill.

"The wheels and the rim are black to symbolise the people of Kenya," said Ochieng.

"It also has 1:59 from his performance at INEOS with his signature at the door and the mats."

Ochieng said every buyer will have his name engraved on the vehicle.

Kavashe, who derailed Kipchoge's exploits since their partnership began, noted that he went on to set a new world marathon record, winning the 2018 Berlin Marathon in 2:01:39 before breaking it last year.