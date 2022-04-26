Diamond Platnumz regains control of YouTube channel

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz finally at ease after regaining control of his YouTube account, The EastAfrican has learned.

The hit-marker has been subjected to a major setback after his YouTube was suspended Sunday for violating community standards.

His management team said scammers hacked into his account, changed the name to Tesla Live, and began posting content that violated community standards, leading to the suspension.

“Thank you my beloved... my YouTube channel is back, enjoy my brand new video #WONDER,” Diamond wrote on Instagram hours after he regained control of the channel.

Kim Kayndo, WCB Wasafi’s head of digital department, notified the public on Sunday that three artistes' YouTube channels, all from Wasafi record label, had been hacked and Platnumz' account deactivated after hackers violated YouTube community guidelines.

Alleged Bitcoin scammers went live on Sunday promoting their digital currency.

They also hacked Chibu Dangote, Next Level President, Rayvanny and Mbosso.