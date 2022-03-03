Crime, legal drama back on Showmax

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

The highly anticipated second season of Kenyan legal drama Crime and Justice is back on Showmax Original.

The series follows ripped-from-the-headlines investigations by the fictional Nairobi Metropol Police, led by the dedicated detective Makena (Sarah Hassan) and the by-the-book detective Silas (Alfred Munyua).

Season 2 premiered on February 21, with Makena and Silas going after a mysterious powerful enemy who’s pulling strings from the shadows and silencing those who dare challenge him.

Episode 1 is a continuation of the last season’s finale and the vigilante serial killer is back to finish what he started – ridding the city of corrupt citizens.

The episode, titled "The Death Squad", kicks off with Barasa’s (John Sibi-Okumu) daughter’s grand wedding that goes awry, courtesy of Milo (Ahmed Musa).

As Makena and Silas race to solve the case and stop Milo, they make a shocking discovery – that Milo is just a pawn for a much bigger and more dangerous organisation that will do anything to protect its secrets.

No one is safe. Not even Makena or Silas. The show also dives into Makena’s mysterious background and questions Silas’ moral conflict and his connection to his shifty networks.

Munyua who plays Silas says of his character: “Silas has found his passion again. He’s dealing with the cases with more heart than in Season One, mostly because of his interaction with his partner Makena.”

While Munyua embraces Silas’ passion for the job, Hassan is excited for the audience to finally understand where Makena’s comes from and that “they will finally find out why Makena is the way she is and why she’s affected so much by some of the cases she takes on.”

Crime and Justice Season 2 also features some of the best actors in Kenya, like Charles Ouda (Better Days, Makutano Junction) who, fresh from New York’s theatre scene, makes a comeback into local TV after seven years.

“It’s an awesome feeling to kick off things with a show like Crime and Justice, and to work with Hassan (they used to host the show Discovery +254 together) and Munyua (they starred in The First Grader) again, as well as Mumbi Maina. I can think of no better way to return home,” Ouda says.

Mumbi Maina (Sense8, The Matrix Resurrections), who plays Ouda’s onscreen partner, has been absent from the local TV scene for a while.

“Crime and Justice felt right because it’s a testament of how much we’ve grown and how far we’ve come as an industry,” she says.