Combatting sexual and reproductive health through film

Sexual and reproductive health have been taboo subjects. But two production houses are teaming up to show eight important film that could help spread the word about these issues.

Reach a Hand Uganda and Sauti Plus Media Hub have premiered the collection of short films that tackle sexual and reproductive health as well as rights and justice associated with the two issues.

The fiction and documentary films are part of the Get Reel project – which is facilitated by Docubox, an East African Documentary film production house dedicated to amplifying voices and fostering social change with support from the Hewlett Foundation and the Wellsprings Philanthropic Fund.

They include: Unasemaje (fiction), Unyagoni (documentary), Before Sixteen (documentary), Detour (fiction), Jimbi (fiction), Sukari (fiction), 1992 (fiction), and Red Line (documentary).

From Tanzania, is “Unasemaje,” directed by Kelvin Kagambo, and produced by Wilson Nkya.

A girl in a fictional costal town in East Africa becomes mysteriously pregnant just weeks before her wedding, claiming Immaculate Conception.

Her traditional mentor, mother, and fiancé – each holding different views on the situation – come together to discuss what to do.

Saitabab Kaiyare and Mumo Liku are the director and producer respectively of the Kenyan film “Unyagoni.” Bahati Ngazi, a promising young sex educator, embarks on a compelling journey to elevate her status from an advanced beginner, or ‘Mkileso,’ to an intermediate educator, known as ‘Kungwi,’ in the Swahili cultural sex education known as ‘Unyago.’

“Before Sixteen,” from Burundi, Rwanda, and Kenya, is directed by Loic Niyonnkuru, and produced by Kaneza Floriane.

Elizabeth became a mother at 16 after a sexual assault, and now, 15 years later, she revisits her past, unraveling the complex emotions and challenges of raising her child under extraordinary circumstances.

“Detour,” is directed and produced by Wanjiru Kairu, and directed by Gakuru Gachoki from Kenya.

After a passionate night, Kwambox faces life-altering choices when she crosses paths with her ambitious cousin. As secrets unfold during a mysterious detour, love is tested in unexpected ways at dawn over the right valley.

From Uganda, is “Jimbi,” directed by Ivan Tusabe, and produced and edited by Pius Talemwa. A timid man, who looks away during a sexual assault, starts to develop a rapidly spreading mysterious skin rash threatening to transform him into a mythical creature known as Jimbi.

“Sukari,” from Kenya, was directed by Omar Hamza, and produced by June Wairegi. A conservative Muslim man’s life is turned upside down when his wife demands an orgasm.

The Kenyan film “1992,” wasdirected and produced by Gilbert Lukalia and Shirleen Wangari respectively.A modern-day young couple takes us behind the scenes of the dating world in 1992 Nairobi.

From Kenya, is “Red Line,” directed by timothy Mwaura and produced by Sarah Mallia. ‘Red Dot’ embarks on an emotional journey with Jackie, a survivor of sexual assault, as she battles for justice in a system that continually fails her.

The project - an initiative of Docubox and Mema Afrika through the Simulizi Festival - brought together a diverse group of filmmakers from across East Africa, immersing them in expertise, discussions, and news pertaining to SRHRJ.

The premiere took place at the International University of East Africa in Kampala on September 6, 2024, and was attended by development partners, filmmakers, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights advocates, and young people.

The filmmakers were immersed in expertise, discussions, and news about SRHRJ, and the resulting films seek to address the urgent yet often overlooked issues surrounding SRHRJ.

Through powerful storytelling, the films aim to shift narratives, social norms, provide crucial information and perspectives to both community members and policymakers, and foster better decision-making.

While delivering the keynote address during the event, Teddy Chimulwa – the National Project Officer at UNESCO Uganda, said, “These stories are not just entertainment, but also tools for advocacy which will reach policymakers, community leaders, and ordinary citizens to raise awareness and encourage action on SRHR issues that affect Africa and Uganda in particular.”

The event also featured a panel discussion with Natasha Nyonyozi - Miss Uganda 2024, Elizabeth Kemigisha - Advocacy and Policy Manager at FIDA Uganda, Sheila Kasabiiti – Programmes Manager at Reach A Hand Uganda, filmmakers Rianne Bateeze and Ivan Tusabe.

Tusabe - who directed ‘Jimbi’ – one of the 8 films, said, “As a filmmaker, you want to create something which has meaning and delivers a message, and my film is about standing against sexual violence in our communities.

The message I’m trying to put across is that it all starts with us. If you see something happening, always try to help in any way you can. It’s easier to tackle these issues as a community or as a group as opposed to individually.”