Celebrating the women of Uganda with poetry

Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka’s exploits as founder and chief executive of Conservation Through Public Health (CTPH), an NGO that protects endangered mountain gorillas and other wildlife have been immortalised in a poetry collection that has several other Uganda women achievers.

Beverley Nambozo Nsengiyunva, who edited 'Feeling': A poetry anthology celebrating iconic Ugandan women, praises Dr Kalema-Zikusoma in the eponymous poem “Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka (PhD).” “…Extinction is not a word in Gladys’ vocabulary/Endangered is a word that she pays attention to/Boring meetings become board meetings/Turning families of none/Into homesteads for our furry cousins.”

Nambozo also has praise for Phiona Mutesi who lived in the slums of Katwe and learnt chess in a SOM Chess Academy programme and became one of Uganda’s top chess players competing in international competitions and gaining worldwide recognition. Her life story inspired the Disney movie “Queen of Katwe.”

“…Phiona introduced a new language/She learned the game while living in the wretched slum of Katwe/And manuevered her way to the Master of Chess/Robert Katende was more than a coach/In her, he saw a chess prodigy/He was a mentor who saw beyond the have-nots…,” goes the poem“Phiona Mutesi” by Nambozo.

Nambozo is joined by Zoey the Storyteller, Nakintu Pamela Mwanje, Lillian Akampurira Aujo, George Gumikiriza, Michelle Ivy Alwedo, Andrew Herbert Omuna, George William Kiwanuka, Kagayi Ngobi, and Liza Brenda Sekaggya in both documenting and praising several other women – Yvonne Namaganda, Maria Matembe, Rachel Magoola, and Nnaabagereka (Queen) of Buganda.

Namaganda, who rescued 19 girls from a dormitory fire at Budo Junior School in Wakiso district in 2008 is celebrated in the poem “Namaganda Yvonne.” The child heroine was 10 years old at the time. Unfortunately, after her final rescue she succumbed to the injuries.

“In 2008/Uganda’s innocence was burnt to the ground/When fire raged through a dormitory/Like a storm without a conscience…,” goes the poem by Nambozo.