Banijay buys South Africa's 'Still Got It'

South Africa’s original new factual entertainment hit reality show Still Got It, produced by Rebelintown, is on its way to a global audience following the acquisition of its exclusive format rights by French company Banijay.

Rebelintown retains the rights to distribute the format in Africa, working in partnership with Banijay on a non-exclusive basis in North Africa, and with Banijay exclusively responsible for deals across the rest of the world.

Created by Jimmy Muteba, Still Got It features real people aged between 60 and 80 competing in a series of fun and unexpected challenges with the help of the Gen Z crowd, to see which of them has still got it. The challenges range from modelling, song writing, dancing, gaming, cooking, art, and adventure sports, that the vibrant older people are put to the test by their younger fans.

A cash prize is up for grabs by the person who impresses a panel of influential young judges. In South Africa, the series is titled The Coolest OGs, and made its worldwide debut last June on free-to-air channel SABC 2 and was licensed to SVOD platform Showmax in September 2021.

“There is a growing movement which sees African creativity having its moment in the spotlight. This format cuts across generations and with its universal nature, Still Got It! holds great potential to be adapted across the globe. Banijay is a company that has long inspired me creatively with local versions of big, noisy formats such as MasterChef, Survivor and Big Brother so popular in Africa, and we are incredibly pleased to be heading to the world stage and joining their premium quality slate,” said Jimmy Muteba, the chief executive of Rebelintown.

Other credits for Rebelintown include TRACE Music Star, the world’s first music talent search competition where the public could enter simply by recording their song on a phone call. The show was licensed to TRACE, and rolled out across fourteen African countries, over three seasons, and also sold to France. High-profile judges included Wyclef Jean, Akon, Keri Hilson and Dawala.

Still Got It! will join Banijay’s catalogue of over 4,000 formats, beside flagship brands Survivor, Hunted, MasterChef, LEGO Masters and Big Brother, as well as the company’s portfolio of fresh new IP Starstruck, Limitless Win, The Courtship and more.

Banijay is a French media company, one of the largest international content producers and distributors with over 150 production companies across 22 territories, with a multi-genre catalogue containing over 120,000 hours of original programming. It is the world’s largest independent home to best creative talent and IP.