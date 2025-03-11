At Adwa festival, Ethiopians vow to boost ties with neighbours

Ethiopians were sometimes accused of being aggressive. But even they admit there is no point in that when living next to neighbours you need.

On Saturday, March 1, Ethiopians marked an anniversary of what is known as the Battle of Adwa, when the imperial forces of Ethiopia defeated an invading Italian army at Adwa town, sometimes also rendered as Adowa.

That day, March 1, 1896, became the mark of Ethiopia’s independence. It remained the only country not to be colonised even after the Berlin Conference where European powers carved out African territories for themselves.

In Nairobi, Ethiopian diplomats said that victory reminds their country every time to seek co-existence with African neighbours.

Demeke Atnafu, Ethiopia’s Deputy Head of Mission said the Adwa anniversary, which has now become an annual festival, is a reminder of the ability of African nations to stand united in the quest for justice.

“The significance of Adwa extends far beyond its immediate aftermath. It became a symbol of resistance and empowerment for oppressed peoples everywhere.

“The victory challenged the narrative of European superiority and proved that African nations could stand firm against colonisation. It instilled pride in our heritage and served as a beacon of hope for generations to come,” Mr Demeke said.

He said the Adwa victory was a challenge to Africans to embrace the spirit of bravery and determination.

“Let us also remember the sacrifices made by those who fought valiantly on that day. Their bravery and commitment to freedom laid the foundation for the Ethiopia we know today—a nation rich in culture, history, and resilience,” he added.

Youth perform during the 126th commemoration of the Battle of Adwa at Menelik Square in Addis Ababa on March 2, 2022. Photo credit: File | AFP

Today, as a federal democracy, Ethiopia has faced its headwinds, sometimes spilling over into its neighbours. A deadly two-year war in the Tigray region between 2020 and 2022 pitted Ethiopian forces against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the armed wing of a former ruling party.

The war ended after an African Union-brokered agreement between the two sides. Among the mediators was Kenya’s former president, Uhuru Kenyatta, whose personal ties to the country’s political elite were influential.

But Ethiopia has also had its share of disputes with its neighbours. Until December last year, for example, tensions with Somalia had been simmering for years. Turkiye helped mediate and cool the tensions.

Ethiopia and Sudan also have a longstanding dispute over their border.

And from time to time, they clash with Eritrea, which broke away from Ethiopia in 1991.

But officials at the Ethiopian embassy in Nairobi say their country's history has taught them to work for peaceful solutions to conflicts and to strengthen ties.

Ethiopia and Kenya have a long history of good relations, first forged under President Jomo Kenyatta and Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie.

Speaking at the anniversary, Humphrey Otieno, Programme Officer of the Association of Kenyans for Ethiopian Friendship (AKEF), said the Battle of Adwa was a reminder of the need for African countries to be united.

“We believe that the best way to honour Adwa is by working together for a more united, peaceful, and prosperous Africa,” Mr Otieno said.

In modern history, Ethiopia says the Adwa Victory Day symbolises the quest for pan-Africanism and the aspirations of black people. It is also used to underscore the significance of self-determination and the fight for justice.