Aqua Aerobics: A splash of health and fitness

It's 9am on a chilly Wednesday morning as I make my way to the Pro Swim Academy in Muthangari, Nairobi. Here I meet Judy Nthiw'a, who has been faithfully attending her aqua aerobics classes every Wednesday and Friday for the past two years.

Her journey began after she underwent mini gastric bypass surgery and her doctor recommended exercise as an important part of her recovery.

“After my surgery, my doctor advised me to work out, but because I was overweight and had a hip replacement, going to the gym wasn’t an option,” she said.

“I discovered aqua aerobics through my sister’s children, who were taking swimming lessons here at Pro Swim Academy. Since starting, I’ve managed to stabilise my blood pressure, which has always been an issue for me, and I have lost over 40 kilogrammes.”

Now weighing 80kg, Judy is a testament to the benefits of aqua aerobics -- water exercises performed in a swimming pool.

What keeps her going? Seeing the results.

Judith Nthiwa during an aqua aerobics session at the Pro Swim Academy in Nairobi on August 21, 2024. Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

“When I wake up and see results, I am eager to go for my workout. Also, my coaches are always pushing me to be consistent and they hold me accountable. I explained to my instructors what my problem was, so I do comfortable exercises that don’t strain my hip. Then every week there are new exercises and this makes the training very exciting,” she says.

Judy says a change in diet has also helped her lose weight.

“Since my surgery, my food intake has been very minimal. I take a lot of proteins and minimal carbohydrates. I also take a lot of water.”

Her favourite aqua aerobic workouts are running in the water, jumping jacks, and frog jumps.

“When you start, it is a little hard, but when you get used to it, it becomes like a disease. You just have to do it.”

Immediately after our conversation, Judy steps into the pool to continue her workout. I watch as she enthusiastically follows her coach's instructions. She runs through the water, her hands moving back and forth with determination. When her coach calls for frog jumps, she tackles them with such excitement that it's hard to believe she's 55 years old. She looks much younger; perhaps water really is the ultimate anti-ager. But we'll never know until we try it, will we?

Samuel Otieno, the head coach at Pro Swim Academy, says water exercises are effective because they offer more resistance. He says aqua aerobics is slowly gaining momentum in Kenya but is still largely unknown.

Coach Samuel Otieno at the Pro Swim Academy in Nairobi on August 21, 2024. Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

“I learnt about aqua aerobics when I was working in Dubai. So, when I returned to Kenya, I set up Pro Swim Academy,” says the 29-year-old coach.

“Many people think going to a pool is only about swimming, but there are more significant benefits. Aquatic-based exercises are beneficial for older people. As you age, there are activities that you cannot do normally.

“You cannot tell an older person to go to the gym and start carrying weights. But with water, you only realise that you are working out when you leave the swimming pool. Water is at least 800 times denser than air. So, you find that the activities you do in water are more technical than the ones you do on land.”

His favourite moments as a trainer are when his clients come in and tell him about the milestones they have achieved.

“There are three sets of exercises: The warm-ups, the main set, and the warm-down. The warm-up session helps to prepare the client’s muscles. This involves easy activities like jogging and arm movement. The main set works the upper arms, core, back and the legs,” Otieno explains.

In aqua aerobics, equipment is essential if you want more resistance.

“We use the weightless dumbbells. When you carry it on land, it is super light, but you find that in water, it provides resistance. So, when using the dumbbells to push the water sideways and downwards, I am working on biceps, triceps, back and core.”

Aqua aerobics session at the Pro Swim Academy in Nairobi on August 21, 2024. Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Floating noodles and aqua belts are also used in aquatic exercises.

“When you hold the noodle inside the water and move forward and backwards, you engage the arms. Aqua belts are used mostly when we are going to the deep end of the pool. With the aqua belts, you can do sit-ups in the water, like you would on land,” the coach says.

When asked if swimming ability is necessary for the water exercises, Coach Otieno says it is.

“There are sessions that you can do in the deep end and those you can do in the shallow end. If you want to engage your core, you need to work out in the deep end, where you cannot step on the pool floor. Plus, it is also good to have water safety skills,” he explains.

Many of their clients are referred by doctors and gym instructors. Some suffer from arthritis and asthma.

The other instructor is 42-year-old Malik Mwabondo, who coaches the national swimming and triathlon team.

He explains the benefits of aqua aerobics to his athletes.

“Aquatic exercises are invaluable when it comes to managing injuries and therapy. After a competition, I always ensure that I take the players through aqua aerobics as a form of recovery and to bring in some fun,” he says, adding, “Aqua aerobics also aids weight loss, as it enables the burning of calories and toning of muscles. It is similar to what you do in the gym, but now in water.”

Coach Malik also runs the Sunrise Bay Swim School, where he introduces aqua aerobics to clients who may not enjoy traditional gym workouts or cycling.

“Many times, clients tell me they cannot go to the gym and do not want to cycle, so I introduce them to aqua aerobics. Sometimes, I am called by doctors who recommend water aerobics for their patients. There are different kinds of body movements that you can do in water. Every coach has various types of workouts and there is no particular design; all that matters is that all body muscles are involved,” he says.

Other benefits of aqua aerobics include improving stability and balance in the water.

Coach Samuel Otieno (left) and other swimming instructors lead trainees in aqua aerobics exercises at the Pro Swim Academy in Nairobi on August 21, 2024. Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Coach Malik says the water temperature is crucial for safe and effective water-based exercises.

“It should be neither too hot nor too cold. If the water is below 18 degrees (Celsius), it is not good, because it may cause hypothermia, which can be dangerous. Aqua aerobics should be done in water that allows one to comfortably swim for more than an hour.”

The coaches blame the slow uptake of aqua aerobics on the perception that swimming is a luxury reserved for the wealthy.

Coach Otieno says, “Many spacious swimming pools are located in high-end areas, and the cost can be prohibitive for those who aren’t affluent. I often get asked, ‘Is it just about jumping in the pool?’ Not many people are aware of the significant impact that aqua aerobics has on the body.”

At the Academy, the cost for 10 aqua aerobic sessions is Ksh15,000 ($116).

Coach Malik sees a silver lining in the increasing availability of swimming pools in hotels and residential apartments. He has noticed a growing interest in water-based exercises beyond swimming, which he believes bodes well for the future of aqua aerobics.

"There is a desire for more knowledge about other water-based activities," he says.