And the beat will go on at the Sauti za Busara 2023

Music lovers on the continent and beyond can rest easy after Sauti za Busara organisers announced, February 9 to 12, 2023 as the dates for the 20th edition. Following the conclusion of funding for the international music extravaganza, courtesy of Blue Amber, who came through with the money to fund the event.

Busara Promotion, the organisers of the festival, while announcing the 2023 event dates in a statement released on April 20, also called on artistes from all around the globe to submit applications for the 20th edition before July, 31, 2022.

“Musicians representing the Arab World and Indian Ocean region are also welcome to apply.

"The call for artists is open only until July 31 this year,” reads the statement seen by The EastAfrican.

Busara Promotion had earlier in February announced that the festival was no longer going to be held citing lack of funds to facilitate office operations, cover salaries and other expenses.

Now, Sauti, one of Zanzibar’s and Africa’s premier events is back and is set to take place at its historical venue of the Old Fort, in Stone Town, Zanzibar.

On March 29, 2022, Pennyroyal Ltd, developers of Blue Amber Zanzibar signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Busara Promotions to oversee the festival’s continuity and sustainability.

“At the last minute, like a miracle Blue Amber Zanzibar offered to save the Busara Promotions, and cover our core operational expenses for the next three years.

Words cannot describe the joy our team is feeling at this moment, knowing the festival will keep going,” said Yusuf Mahmoud, the festival director during the deal signing in Zanzibar.

The $120,000 annually sponsorship is set to take care of the festival’s annual operational costs, putting the music festival back on stage.

Since its establishment, the extravaganza has attracted thousands of fans from across the continent and beyond who flocked to Zanzibar for a taste of African live music.

The event brings together artistes from all over the continent, for three days of music, food and fun at the historical Stone Town.

The last edition, held on February 11-13 this year gave party-goers an array of performances from artistes across Africa, Europe and beyond with a special celebration of live music from Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Congo and South Africa.

Performances from Zanzibar’s classic Taarab group Nadi Ikwan Safaa, Zimbabwe’s Evans MPfumela Mapfumo, South Africa’s Msaki and Sjava, and Congo Brazzaville's Fanie Fayar took the fans through an extraordinary music tour.

Susan Kerunen from Uganda, Bahati Female Band (Tanzania), Fanie Fayar (Congo), Zambia’s Sampa the great and Sholo Mwamba left revellers yearning for more.