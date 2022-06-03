Allan Simba paints vivid picture of pain and mental illness in Mali

By KARI MUTU More by this Author

Kenyan artist Allan Simba is one of only two artists showing works at an exhibition of art style dubbed ‘furism’ in Mali. The exhibition is being held at the 5 Mondes Gallery in Bamako, in an exhibition called Des Profundes (Latin for "From the Deep"), running until June 18.

The show is subtitled Douleur Mentale, Douleur Physique"(Mental Pain, Physical Pain) and Simba's art will be besides that of Independence Dougnan, a female artist from Mali showcasing a series of sculptures that look at physical pain as it relates to breast cancer.

“Their art, both strong and conscious, transcends certain evils of our society, of our intimacy,” says the exhibition statement, noting that both breast cancer and mental illness are still taboo topics in Africa.

Simba is showing 24 paintings from a series of works he calls Mountains of Madness. His works are done in traditional oil paints, acrylics and inks, but also experimented with polycarbonate, obsidian and silicon rubber in an attempt to capture the mind’s plasticity and dynamics.

The curator of the 5 Mondes Gallery, Floreal Duran, coined the term ‘furism’ to describe Simba’s work. “Furism is art guided by the fury of living,” he said in a statement.





He had been creating these paintings since 2020, long before being invited last January to participate in the show.

“I was working partly out of curiosity and partly out of necessity. But if I was doing them for a particular show I don’t think they would have the same organic feel as doing them out of my own need,” he said.

Besides the vibrant colours, many of his paintings feature the same face, a side profile in caricature form that resembles the artist. Simba describes the face as his signature.

“I wanted to represent the human face in a non-realistic way and ended up representing myself.”

“In those 24 paintings, I was putting myself in those dire positions in an attempt to understand it.” Some paintings are completely abstract and rendered as indistinguishable shapes in dark, mournful colours.

For Mountains of Madness Simba researched the most prevalent mental illness and symptoms, investigating as far back as the 16th century. “The research gave me an idea of what this thing would look like, I used this knowledge and transmuted it into a visual interpretation,” he said.

Words and text are often inserted into the illustrations, representative, says Simba, of the noise of daily life, the fury of living and the bombardment of information. Poignant, tear, stark and invasive, some of the words in the paintings, point to the experience of emotional pain. He has written phrases such as invisible agony, hither and thither, and no calm after the storm.

“I realised the mind is not just a singular thing but rather fragments that fit into each other so well that it’s difficult to distinguish them.”

Simba, 26, could not attend the exhibition due to school. He is a student at Kenyatta University in Nairobi, studying for a diploma in fine arts. The opportunity to exhibit in Mali arose when a previous buyer of Simba’s paintings showed some of his work to the gallery curator.

Duran found his work a very fresh approach to art and invited Simba to send pieces for the show. “The curator said my art packs a punch and is a very new look in Mali,” said Simba. “I think that’s one of the reasons he chose me.” He describes the West African art scene as quite different to what is going on in Kenya. Said Simba, “My art sits a bit differently in there but sits nicely and it’s a very interesting dynamic.”

Simba paints from his home studio but is planning on setting up a base soon at the Karen Village, an arts centre in Nairobi. In the meantime, he is finishing a series of 13 paintings and plans to start another set of works in the coming weeks.