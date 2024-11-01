A night under the stars at Ole Kule

Our journey to Ole Kule Ranch began with a mix of excitement and curiosity. Tucked away in the sprawling savannah of Kitengela, this gem promised a unique escape from the constant hum of Nairobi city life.

We were all set for a weekend of bonfires, camping under the stars, and immersing ourselves in nature. Little did we know how much more Ole Kule had in store for us.

Ole Kule means a “place of milk” in Maasai, and milk is a valued commodity in the land.

We were going camping and we packed light—snacks, drinks, and the essential camping gear. The drive from Nairobi city was smooth—until we got lost.

I’d like to blame it on my terrible sense of direction, but the winding roads beyond Kitengela can easily confuse even the most seasoned traveller. Still, there’s a kind of beauty in getting lost out there.

The landscape stretched out in every direction, and as the sun began to set, we found ourselves enveloped in the warm glow of the evening sky. Shades of orange, pink and purple painted the horizon and, despite our slight detour, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of peace.

When we finally arrived at Ole Kule Ranch, it was dusk. The flicker of a bonfire in the distance drew us in, and the welcoming smiles from the staff erased any frustrations we’d felt along the way.

"You’re here! You know, it always amazes me how this place pulls people in," said Jeremiah Kipainoi, one of the founders, as he greeted us with warmth, gesturing toward the vast, acacia-lined property. "There’s something about Ole Kule that makes you want to stay. I’ve seen it happen so many times."

We quickly checked and Jeremiah explained the setup for the night.

"You can either book one of our tents, which comes with a mattress for Ksh1,500 ($11.62), or, if you’ve brought your own, it’s just Ksh1,000 ($7.75) to pitch it here," he said.

Bonfire event setup in progress at Ole Kule Ranch. Photo credit: Pool

We’d paid for one of the provided tents, a simple but cosy setup with a promise of a good night’s rest.

The theme of the evening was “Fireside Connections,” and it was clear from the start that this wasn’t an ordinary camping trip. The bonfire had already drawn a circle of people, all chatting and laughing as a saxophonist played smooth, mellow tunes in the background. We found ourselves drawn into the warmth, both literally and figuratively, as we began to meet other guests.

Jeremiah joined us, explaining how the idea for Ole Kule was born.

"I started this place for my wedding," he said, his eyes twinkling with the memory. "Over 2,000 guests came, and it worked so well that I realised the space could offer so much more. Now, it’s become a place where people can come to connect—with nature, with each other, with themselves."

As the night deepened, the atmosphere around the fire grew livelier. The ranch had set up a food stand, offering a mix of local delicacies.

We sampled the mishkaki (grilled meat skewers), samosas, and sausages, all while sipping on the infamous but certified jaba juice, a local specialty that was a fun (and potent!) experience.

There was a drinks stand. Dinner was ugali, beef, and sautéed sukuma wiki. The food was simple but hearty, just what we needed to refuel for proper mingling and networking.

One of the highlights of the night was the giant Jenga game set up near the fire. It was a massive version of the classic game, and watching people carefully remove blocks, trying to avoid toppling the tower, was endlessly entertaining.

Laughter echoed through the night as block after block was pulled, and friendships were forged in the spirit of competition. There was also Tic Tac, which added to the playful, carefree vibe of the evening.

Jeremiah rejoined us as the games progressed, and I asked him what drives him to keep hosting these events.

"I love seeing strangers come together around a fire, sharing stories, making memories. That’s what Ole Kule is all about. It’s more than just a camping site—it’s a place for real connections."

As the night wore on, I took a break to explore the ranch’s more serene corners, letting the quiet of the night surround me. Looking up, I realised just how clear the sky was.

Stars that I’d long forgotten existed in the city twinkled above, and, for the first time in ages, I felt a sense of calm wash over me.

One of the most unexpectedly magical experiences was the outdoor shower. Yes, you heard that right, a shower, outside, under the stars.

The camping set-up at Ole Kule Ranch Photo credit: Pool

I was sceptical at first, but, as I stood under, with nothing but the vast night sky above and acacia trees around me, I felt an overwhelming sense of calm.

I took a shower in the wild! The setup was perfect—private yet open, with smooth stones underfoot and nature as the only backdrop.

"We wanted everything here to be as natural as possible. Even the showers. We’ve set them up so people can feel at one with the environment," Jeremiah said.

Waking up the next morning was just as magical. The first light of dawn filtered through the acacia trees, and the sound of birds chirping filled the air.

As we explored the 64-acre ranch, we discovered its two sunk dams and realised just how vast and untouched the land really is. It’s the kind of place you can wander for hours. Families began arriving for picnics, children running gaily through the open fields.

"People bring their kids here to experience something different," Jeremiah explained. "Many of them have never been in a place like this before. It’s a chance for them to connect with nature, to learn something new."

But Ole Kule isn’t just about family fun or romantic getaways. Plans to make it a hub for remote workers are underway. The founders hope the ranch will soon offer a co-working package, which includes access to high-speed Wi-Fi and all the amenities you’d need to get some work done while surrounded by nature.

I couldn’t help but think about how much more productive I’d be if my office had a view of acacia trees and birds chirping instead of cubicle walls.

“It’s all about balance,” one of the staff told me. “People come here to relax, but they can also work if they want. It’s the best of both worlds. We’re creating a community here, not just a destination. Whether it’s for work, relaxation, or just to have fun, we want people to feel like they belong."

As we packed up to head back to Nairobi, I couldn’t help but feel a deep sense of contentment. Ole Kule Ranch had given us more than just a place to camp—it had given us a sense of peace, connection, and the kind of joy that only comes from being surrounded by nature.

It was the perfect reset, a reminder of the beauty that exists just outside the city’s limits.