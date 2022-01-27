10 women selected for animation training with Ladima

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

The Ladima Foundation, in partnership with Culture and Development East Africa and the Kwetu International Animation Film Festival, has announced the 10 selected East African women who will participate in the "Let Your Voices Roar" animation training, to take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The 10-day animation workshop was developed for women to explore the themes of home and belonging, and how animation can be used to raise one’s voice within and beyond the borders of their communities.

The 10 are Meek Alex Wanga, Doreen Kirumba Mwirigi and Marcia Tisa from Kenya, Nsile James Uiso, Angela Beily, Adelaide Barnabas Jachi, Lightness Joneal Walter and Gwantwa Lucas Mwakalinga from Tanzania, Ruth Nazzinda from Uganda, and Hortance Umugwaneza Kamikazi from Rwanda.

The training will be led by Comfort Arthur, an award-winning British-born Ghanaian animator, illustrator and visual artist from African Animation Network. Arthur trained at the Royal College of Arts in London before moving to Ghana in 2012 to found The Comfy Studio. Her animated short film Black Barbie has been screened at more than 50 film festivals around the world, earning multiple awards.

The training will be co-facilitated by Lydiah Mugure Mwangi, a Kenyan animator, game developer and the founder of Naota Studios — a digital arts company focused on developing fun and interactive content featuring the rich history of Africa.

The Ladima Film Academy provides access to free online and limited in-person training in editing, producing, scriptwriting, documentary filmmaking, animation, directing and cinematography.