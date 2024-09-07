'Impilo' tells a story of resilience and progress enjoying life’s major and tiny moments

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Multiaward-winning South African Amapiano singer-songwriter Amos Babili Shili aka singer Aymos has released his highly awaited album, “Impilo.”

Impilo’s release in Johannesburg on August 30 was preceded by an event held on August 28, where Aymos explained the personal journey that inspired this work that took him two years to craft.

“It feels like yesterday when I dreamed of being an artiste and collaborating with everyone who has guided me in my career. Working with excellent talent has influenced my musical career and brand. The concept for Impilo comes from capturing my life journey from childhood, family life, and work hardships,” he said.

Read: Amapiano prince Aymos drops latest single on ills of alcohol

The 14-track “Impilo” includes “10,000,” which features powerful vocal talents, Something Soweto and Shasha, as well as the skilful production of Mas Musiq.

'Impilo' album cover. PHOTO | POOL

Advertisement

The song captures the essence of lobola (bride price) negotiations, portraying the deep cultural significance and emotional journey of a man who must gather resources to show appreciation to his partner's family.

Aymos’ musical journey began in church concerts and high school choirs, and he has consistently delivered hits that resonate with fans across the globe.

“I am constantly grateful for the opportunity to work with such incredible talents like Something Soweto, Shasha, and Mas Musiq. The inspiration behind “10,000” comes from witnessing the joy and excitement in my family during lobola negotiations leading to a cultural wedding,” he said.

“Impilo” tells a story of resilience, progress, and enjoying life’s major and tiny moments.

The official album launch will be on November 9, 2024, at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.