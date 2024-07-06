Winners and losers as Uganda embarks on direct fuel imports

By ANTHONY KITIMO More by this Author

Two vessels carrying petroleum products destined for Uganda docked at the Mombasa port on July 3, heralding the beginning of a new era of energy independence for the landlocked country, which has been depending on Kenyan private oil marketers for its fuel supplies.

MTNavig8 Matinez, sailing under the flag of Liberia, docked at Kipevu Oil Terminal 2 (KOT2) carrying about 58,000 metric tonnes (MT) of petrol, while MT Sinbad, laden with about 70,000MT of diesel also docked in Mombasa.

A delegation of Uganda government officials led by Energy and Mineral Development Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, received the historic consignment.

