Air Tanzania adds 737 MAX 9 to its fleet as auditor flags a big hole in its books

By BOB KARASHANI More by this Author

Air Tanzania this week added a second Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet to its fleet to signal its strong expansion plan even as a government audit confirmed a sixth straight loss-making year for the national carrier.

According to the Controller and Auditor General (CAG)'s 2022/2023 report presented to President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dodoma on Thursday, Air Tanzania posted a Tsh56.6 billion ($22.19 million) loss for the year, the fifth highest among public companies and about 32 percent above the $15.17 million loss registered in 2021/2022 financial year.

The new plane's arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam on March 26 raised the airline's fleet to 15 as it continues to pursue an ambitious, government-sponsored revival programme that has so far cost nearly Tsh4 trillion ($1.57 billion), according to official Air Tanzania records.

