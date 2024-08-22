Uganda drills 74 wells ahead of first oil

By XINHUA More by this Author

Uganda has drilled 74 oil wells in its two production areas in the western and northern regions of the country ahead of commercial production scheduled for next year.

Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, told journalists at a press conference in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Wednesday that the wells were drilled in the Tilenga and Kingfisher production areas.

In 2022, a final investment decision was announced by joint venture partners TotalEnergies E&P Uganda, China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) Uganda Limited and Uganda National Oil Company to undertake various upstream projects on behalf of the government.

The projects include the Tilenga and Kingfisher producing areas, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) to transport crude oil to the East African coast in Tanzania, and the Uganda Refinery Project.

"Sixty-three out of the planned 426 wells have been completed (at the Tilenga project) with positive hydrocarbon shows in the targeted reservoirs," said Nankabirwa.

"Drilling activities have been focused on six of the 31 well pads that will host the 426 producer and injector wells for the Tilenga project. All three rigs designated for drilling are operational and 63 wells have been drilled as of August 16, 2024."

The minister added that seven other well pads are over 85 percent complete and ready to receive a rig.

Construction of the Tilenga Industrial Area, which will house the central processing facility, drilling support base, construction camp and other facilities, is 99.7 percent complete, Ms Nankabirwa said.

At the Kingfisher oil field, operated by CNOOC Uganda Limited, nine of the 11 wells required for the first oil have been drilled.

"The development plan (at Kingfisher) includes a central processing facility with a capacity of 40,000 barrels per day and the drilling of 31 wells across four well pads," the minister said.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni launched the drilling for commercial production at the Kingfisher Oil Field in January 2023.

The minister also said China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering and the EACOP construction contractor "had begun civil works at the pump stations, main camp and pipe yard sites in both Uganda and Tanzania."

The EACOP runs 1,443km from Hoima District in western Uganda to the port of Tanga in Tanzania.

Uganda discovered 6.5 billion barrels of oil in 2006, of which 1.4 billion barrels are commercially viable, according to the ministry.