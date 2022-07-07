Uganda Airlines appoints Bamuturaki as new CEO

By JONATHAN KAMOGA More by this Author

Uganda Airlines has appointed Jennifer Bamuturaki as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Ms Bamuturaki has been serving as interim CEO for more than a year after the firm suspended and later fired former CEO Cornwell Muleya, some board members and some staff over allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

Ms Bamuturaki is now tasked with steering the recently revamped national carrier to greater heights in a crowded East African sky.

In a July 5 letter to the chairperson of the Airlines’ Board of Directors, the country’s minister for works and transport, General Katumba Wamala, said that Ms Bamuturaki had been appointed as the airlines’ substantive CEO.

Gen Wamala said the directive to appoint Ms Bamuturaki as the airline's top boss came from President Yoweri Museveni in April.

Ms Bamuturaki, who has over 30 years’ experience as a marketing consultant in the airline, hospitality and travel industries, earlier worked as the airlines commercial director when it had just resumed operations in 2019 but was pushed out by the board for alleged under performance.

In April 2021, she was appointed as acting CEO.

She has been credited for pushing for additional routes to the airline's network including Dubai, London, Guangzhou and other regional routes.

Ms Bamuturaki formerly worked under the commercial department of the defunct Air Uganda for seven years and as a country manager for the East African Airlines.