Tanzanian President Samia appoints new central bank governor

By HELLEN GITHAIGA More by this Author

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday appointed Ministry of Finance permanent secretary Emmanuel Mpawe Tutuba as the new central bank governor.

Mr Tutuba replaces Prof Florens Luoga, becoming the eighth governor at the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) since 1966. Prof Luoga exits after his five-year tenure ended.

The new BoT governor inherits an economy facing inflationary pressures due to persistent global shocks and high commodity prices. Inflation stood at 4.9 percent in November, about a five-year high.

Read:Tanzania blames its trading partners for underperformance

Mr Tutuba will be replaced by Dr Natu El-Maamry Mwamba at the Finance ministry. Dr El-Maamry is a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam. She is also the board chair of the Kilimanjaro Airport Development Company (Kadco).

She has also served in the BoT board of directors and became the first woman in 2011 to be appointed as the deputy governor. Prior to her appointment by then president Jakaya Kikwete, she had worked at the central bank for seven years on the monetary policy and audit committees.

Advertisement

Also read: Samia hints at government shakeup

- Additional reporting from The Citizen