Tanzania zooms ahead with new electric trains, express service

Tanzania has taken a major leap forward in its railway modernisation efforts with the arrival of two new electric multiple-unit (EMU) trains from South Korea.

The trains boast eight carriages each and will be deployed on the new standard gauge railway route connecting the commercial hub Dar es Salaam and the capital Dodoma. The service is scheduled to begin on July 25.

Express service

An express train is set to be launched on Friday between Dar and Morogoro, easing the travel time from four hours by bus to just one hour 40 minutes.

The express train will leave Dar at 6 am and return at 7.10 pm. From Morogoro, the train will depart at 6.20 am and return at 7.30 pm.

The trains bring to four daily SGR trips on the route.

Regular trains, with stopovers along the route, will leave Dar es Salaam at 9.30 am and 4 pm, and from Morogoro at 9.30 am and 4.20 pm.

The Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) said it would increase the trains based on passenger numbers.

“Passengers are advised to book tickets on the firm's website or at the windows inside train stations two hours before the train departs to avoid congestion,” said TRC in a statement.

Travel speed

Tanzania has purchased 10 sets of locomotives and coaches from the Hyundai Rotem Company of South Korea.

Each set includes eight wagons, with a locomotive at both the front and back, and has a capacity of carrying 589 passengers and a travelling speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

Tanzania now has three EMUs, with the arrival of the latest two. The first set arrived in April this year and has been used for test runs.

“TRC has received a total of 65 passenger wagons, 17 electric locomotives, and three sets of EMU trains; the receipt of the equipment for the SGR operations is ongoing in different phases,” TRC said.

“The newly arrived equipment will continue to undergo testing for assurance before commencing provision of service.”