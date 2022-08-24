Tanzania sacks railway official opposed to new mobile money levies

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has sacked its Dar es Salaam regional manager Jonas Afumwisye for opposing the introduction of mobile money transfer levies on social media.

Mr Afumwisye confirmed receiving the dismissal letter but said he would appeal to the Public Service Commission.

“It is true I have received the letter. Now what follows is for me to appeal the decision in 45 days,” he said.

He is accused of going against the Public Service Act of 2003.

In the letter, Mr Afumwisye is also accused of opposing the government’s vaccination efforts and defaming leaders, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Speaker of Parliament Dr Tulia Ackson, in his social media posts.

“Because all the allegations have been proven, the board of directors of TRC...has decided to relieve you from your duties with effect from August 19, 2022,” reads the letter signed by TRC director-general Masanja Kadogosa.

The move was criticised by the trade union and human rights activists.

The President of the Confederation of Trade Unions Tumaini Nyamhokya said they opposed the dismissal because the worker had a right to express his opinion.

“An employee’s opinion against things he finds unsatisfactory is his basic right, and I don’t think there are any legal provisions that give the employer the authority to fire an employee for airing his opinion in public,” said Mr Nyamhokya.

Coordinator of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Network Onesmo Olengurumwa said the official’s personal opinions were not linked to his employment.

“...levies concern him as well. It is not a professional matter. If he had said anything about the employer, then it would have been a disciplinary issue, but there is no connection between his employment and the levies. That is his right, and he should be defended by legal bodies,” he said.

The Executive Director of the Legal and Human Rights Centre, Anna Henga, said the incident highlights the importance of the right to freedom of expression.